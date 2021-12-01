'Real treat' in Sutton will make the perfect home for one lucky family

Estate agents Buckley Brown lavish praise on the Twinyards Close house, which is only half a mile from Ashfield School, and are inviting offers of more than £330,000.

They say “you won’t be able to stop smiling as you explore each room”, so they are urging everyone who is interested to call them to book a viewing.

"This property is a credit to the current owner, who has cared for it to the highest standard,” a Buckley Brown spokesman says. “It is a real treat and will now make the perfect home for a lucky family.”

Bursting with character, the ground floor comprises a hallway, living room, dining room, kitchen, conservatory and utility room.

Upstairs, you will find four bedrooms, including one with its own en suite, and also a family bathroom.

Outside, there is a private driveway and attached garage at the front, and a landscaped garden at the back, with paving, a patio, planters and decorative shrubs.

Check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for full details.

1. Fantastic focal point The homely living room provides a fantastic focal point for the house, with its feature fireplace and beautiful bay window, offering lots of natural light. From the living room, you can walk into the dining room. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

2. Living room comfort The living room from another angle. Comfort and style blended into one. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

3. Bright kitchen The home's bright kitchen comes complete with a range of matching units and cabinets, with work surfaces over and an inset sink and drainer. There is also space and plumbing for a dishwasher. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

4. Handy utility room Off the kitchen is a handy utility room. It boasts storage cupboards, an inset sink and drainer, and space and plumbing for a washing machine. A door leads to the back garden. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales