Rare £500,000 bungalow with six bedrooms in Ashfield village of Jacksdale
Bungalows with six bedrooms are rarities indeed – but then this £500,000 property in Jacksdale is no ordinary bungalow.
Instead it is bursting with space, both inside and out, and Eastwood estate agents Reeds Rains, who are handling its sale, insist it can only be properly appreciated by booking a viewing.
Tucked away on St Mary’s Walk within the Ashfield village, the home comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, utility room, dining room and bathroom. Of the six bedrooms, four can be found on the ground floor, while the other two, along with a study, dressing room and en suite, are on the first floor, which is built into the roof.
Outside, there are two garages and a workshop, off-street parking for multiple vehicles, and gardens at the side and back of the property.
To get a flavour of the bungalow, and its rural setting, feel free to browse through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.