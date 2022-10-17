News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
This six-bedroom bungalow at St Mary's Walk, Jacksdale is on the market for £500,000 with Eastwood estate agents, Reeds Rains.

Rare £500,000 bungalow with six bedrooms in Ashfield village of Jacksdale

Bungalows with six bedrooms are rarities indeed – but then this £500,000 property in Jacksdale is no ordinary bungalow.

By Richard Silverwood
4 minutes ago

Instead it is bursting with space, both inside and out, and Eastwood estate agents Reeds Rains, who are handling its sale, insist it can only be properly appreciated by booking a viewing.

Tucked away on St Mary’s Walk within the Ashfield village, the home comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, utility room, dining room and bathroom. Of the six bedrooms, four can be found on the ground floor, while the other two, along with a study, dressing room and en suite, are on the first floor, which is built into the roof.

Outside, there are two garages and a workshop, off-street parking for multiple vehicles, and gardens at the side and back of the property.

To get a flavour of the bungalow, and its rural setting, feel free to browse through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Country kitchen

Let's open our photo gallery in this lovely country kitchen, which has a really rustic feel and appearance to it. Fitted with a range of matching wall and base units, with worktops over, it has space for a dining table. Thanks to three windows, it is bright, while the door leads out to the back garden.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Dining room

The dining room at the Jacksdale property is a cosy space. A double-glazed window overlooks the front of the bungalow.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Relaxing lounge

The lounge or living room is a very good size and both relaxing and comfortable. There is a bay window to the front of the property, while patio doors lead to the side garden.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. One of the bedrooms

Here is one of the six bedrooms at the £500,000 Jacksdale bungalow. All have double-glazed windows, while one of them has its own dressing room and en suite bathroom.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Reeds RainsAshfieldEastwoodZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 2