Rare opportunity to live in historic Nottinghamshire abbey grounds

Set in the grounds of Nottinghamshire’s Newstead Abbey, this newly listed detached bungalow offers a unique opportunity to live within the historic park.

The bungalow situated within Newstead Abbey Park is set in the middle of a private plot of 0.15 acres, with wrap-around lawned gardens, including a west-facing rear garden.

The standout open plan living space features a high vaulted ceiling, underfloor heating, and a modern fitted kitchen with extensive integrated appliances. The home, which was built in 2021, is exclusively new to market with Gascoines, available at an asking price of £645,000.

Luke Saywell, partner at family estate agents Gascoines, which has an office in nearby Ravenshead, said: “This private home boasts beautiful character details in a highly desirable location of natural beauty, so we’re thrilled to bring this rare opportunity to the market to enjoy high specification living combined with a stunning backdrop.”

The property is accessed via a small lane off a drive leading to the abbey. A pedestrian and sliding entrance gate leads to a large driveway with turning space and a substantial detached double garage with owned solar panels on the roof and twin electric roller doors.

The property is excellently located for transport links to the M1 and the local station at Newstead links to Nottingham station. Newark station and East Midlands airport are within easy driving distance.

To find out more speak to one of the local property experts at Gascoine’s Ravenshead office on 01623 792939 or view the details on the website.