Warren Farm Stables, on New Mill Lane at Forest Town, comprises 39.24 acres of land, with stabling for 27 horses, a floodlit manege and grazing paddocks.
It is being sold with a fully-let commercial unit, and planning consent to convert its Grade II listed stone barn into three homes.
One three-bedroom home has already been completed by the current owners of the stables.
The property and land are being sold by Savills, for whom Sam Thomas said: “It’s rare for a busy and thriving equestrian business of this nature to come to the market.
"There is a successful livery operation, and scope to expand this business, as well as diversify into other equestrian activities.”
Owners John and Judith Reeday are selling Warren Farm after spending five years there. They are moving to Norfolk to be closer to their family. They said: “We have loved every minute here.”