So it is with this marvellous property on Lansdowne Avenue, in the sought-after neighbourhood of Berry Hill, which offers space, style and quality.
The garden bar and hot tub area are just two of the highlights at a striking bungalow that is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for offers of more than £535,000.
Standing proud and boasting obvious kerb appeal, it could be the ideal next home for a growing family, especially as there is a fabulous, landscaoed garden at the back, which has been presented to a terrific standard, and the property is close to well-regarded schools.
As for the interior, well you can take a look thanks to our photo gallery below. Your tour starts via an oak front door that leads into a spacious entrance hallway. Carry on then into the main living room, a kitchen, a utility room, a living room/diner and a conservatory. Of the five bedrooms, one of them is blessed with its own en suite shower room, and not far away is a family bathroom.
Other assets outside include a superb raised patio seating area with glass balustrade, an integral garage, a gravelled driveway providing off-street parking space, an electric-car charging point and also CCTV cameras for added security.
Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.