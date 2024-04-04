So it is with this marvellous property on Lansdowne Avenue, in the sought-after neighbourhood of Berry Hill, which offers space, style and quality.

The garden bar and hot tub area are just two of the highlights at a striking bungalow that is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for offers of more than £535,000.

Standing proud and boasting obvious kerb appeal, it could be the ideal next home for a growing family, especially as there is a fabulous, landscaoed garden at the back, which has been presented to a terrific standard, and the property is close to well-regarded schools.

As for the interior, well you can take a look thanks to our photo gallery below. Your tour starts via an oak front door that leads into a spacious entrance hallway. Carry on then into the main living room, a kitchen, a utility room, a living room/diner and a conservatory. Of the five bedrooms, one of them is blessed with its own en suite shower room, and not far away is a family bathroom.

Other assets outside include a superb raised patio seating area with glass balustrade, an integral garage, a gravelled driveway providing off-street parking space, an electric-car charging point and also CCTV cameras for added security.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Main reception room with log-burner We launch our tour of the £535,000-plus Mansfield bungalow in the main reception room, which is the living room/diner. It features an attractive log-burner, and there is ample space for a dining table. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Doors to the garden The spacious living room/diner also boasts French doors that lead out to the garden, downlights, a laminated floor and three modern central heating radiators. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Bright and comfortable A third and final shot of the bright and comfortable living room/diner. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Wonderful kitchen The living room/diner, which you can spot in the background, flows seamlessly into a wonderful kitchen, which features a range of integrated appliances, including a double oven, microwave, warming drawer and dishwasher. It is fitted with gloss wall and base units, a work surface, a ceramic hob and inset sink with mixer tap. Downlights and laminated flooring add to its appeal. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales