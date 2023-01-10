Quiet cul-de-sac and fantastic views -- Mansfield's £550,000 Wildflower wonder

Sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac and offering fantastic views, it’s no wonder the exclusive Wildflower Rise development in Mansfield is turning heads.

And here is your chance to find out what the properties look like inside because we have a photo gallery below of a five-bedroom stunner that has come on to the market.

Offers in excess of £550,000 are being invited by estate agents Purplebricks for the modern, detached house, which is a stone’s throw from The Brunts Academy and Carr Bank Park.

“It’s a must-see for any family,” says a Purplebricks spokesperson. “A dream home on a great plot in a sought-after area.”

The light and airy ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, a lounge, open-plan kitchen/diner/family room, utility room and WC.

The five bedrooms can be found on the first floor, from where you can marvel at the countryside views. The bedrooms include an impressive master with en suite, while the family bathroom is nearby.

Outside, the driveway at the front offers parking space for multiple vehicles, and leads to a double garage. At the back is a spacious patio area and steps leading to a large lawn.

1. Open-plan family room We start our tour of the Wildflower Rise property in the open-plan area of the ground floor which links the kitchen/diner with this family room. A nice relaxing spot with French doors leading to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Classy kitchen/diner The classy kitchen/diner screams modernity. Contemporary units blend perfectly with integrated appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Bright and spacious A second shot of the kitchen, which is bright and spacious. Not even Gordon Ramsay would disapprove. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Luxurious lounge Luxury can be found in every corner of the Wildflower Rise property, and nowhere more so than the lounge, with its feature log burner. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales