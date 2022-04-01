Quaint cottage in Robin Hood country offers charming blend of old and new

Charming and beautifully presented, Maid Marian’s Cottage, which is on the market for offers of more than £375,000, is tucked away in the lovely village of Blidworth, on Main Street.

The three-bedroom, detached property exudes character with some classy, contemporary touches blending with rustic details, such as wonderful exposed beams. It offers the perfect synergy between old and new.

The cottage dates back to 1720, but everything has been extensively refurbished to ensure you can still enjoy a modern lifestyle.

An entrance hall leads into an open-plan, country-style kitchen diner, which is blessed with a walk-in pantry and a separate utility room.

A sunny, spacious lounge is packed with character features and overlooks a pretty courtyard garden.

One of the three bedrooms, complete with a shower room, is on the ground floor, while the other two are upstairs, including one with an en suite. A stylish bathroom completes the first-floor layout.

Located in a cul-de-sac setting, the cottage sits in an elevated, set-back position behind an idyllic, stone-walled garden. A gated entrance leads to a driveway and car port, with three parking spaces.

Located in a cul-de-sac setting, the cottage sits in an elevated, set-back position behind an idyllic, stone-walled garden. A gated entrance leads to a driveway and car port, with three parking spaces.

1. Characterful lounge We begin our tour of Maid Marian's Cottage by stepping into the spacious and characterful lounge. The room boasts an exposed, beamed ceiling and a gas log burner, set in its original, handsome sandstone surround, which makes for a picturesque focal point. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Quirky nook A second glance at the lounge, which also includes an interesting and quirky nook area that has been cleverly fitted with a bank of stylish storage cupboards. The sunny south-facing room enjoys plenty of natural light thanks to windows at the front and side, and French doors that open out onto a pretty courtyard garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining kitchen The large clock in the wall tells us it's time to step into the open-plan, country-style dining kitchen, which is beautifully designed, with a contemporary twist. At the heart of it is a feature fireplace that gives the room a cosy aura. It has an oak mantle and flagstone hearth. There is also ample space for a dining table and chairs. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Farmhouse feel A photo that underlines how spacious the dining kitchen is and how much of a farmhouse feel it has. The on-trend central island incorporates a functional breakfast bar, with units and drawers for extra storage. The stairs on the right lead directly to the first floor of the cottage. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales