£750,000 house in idyllic corner of Kirkby sets standard for barn conversions
Setting the standard for barn conversions is this spectacular £750,000 four-bedroom house within an idyllic corner of Kirkby.
The building, which is a credit its current owners, has been converted and designed to suit modern-day living, while retaining many original features, such as exposed ceiling breams.
What’s more, it comes with beautifully landscaped gardens and 2.66 acres of adjoining grassland with a block-built tack room, chicken houses and a hay store, not to mention surrounding countryside views.
Experienced estate agents BuckleyBrown, of Mansfield, are full of enthusiasm for the property, so make sure you check out our photo gallery below before heading to the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.
As soon as you walk through the entrance hallway, you appreciate the space on offer, starting with the lounge. You will find two conservatories, a dining room and kitchen, utility room and WC.
On the first floor, there are two bedrooms, which have the added luxury of en suite shower rooms, and a bathroom, while the second floor hosts two more bedrooms, plus another stylish bathroom.