Setting the standard for barn conversions is this spectacular £750,000 four-bedroom house within an idyllic corner of Kirkby.

The building, which is a credit its current owners, has been converted and designed to suit modern-day living, while retaining many original features, such as exposed ceiling breams.

What’s more, it comes with beautifully landscaped gardens and 2.66 acres of adjoining grassland with a block-built tack room, chicken houses and a hay store, not to mention surrounding countryside views.

As soon as you walk through the entrance hallway, you appreciate the space on offer, starting with the lounge. You will find two conservatories, a dining room and kitchen, utility room and WC.

As soon as you walk through the entrance hallway, you appreciate the space on offer, starting with the lounge. You will find two conservatories, a dining room and kitchen, utility room and WC.

On the first floor, there are two bedrooms, which have the added luxury of en suite shower rooms, and a bathroom, while the second floor hosts two more bedrooms, plus another stylish bathroom.

1 . Original exposed beams We start our tour of the Kirkby barn conversion in the delightful lounge, where retained original features include striking, exposed ceiling beams. The floor is carpeted and doors open into both of the property's conservatories. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Feature log-burner As well as the beams, the lounge includes a feature fireplace with log-burner and exposed brick surround, which creates a pleasant focal point. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Bright and cosy A third and final shot of the bright and cosy lounge at the £750,000 property. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Characterful kitchen Into the kitchen now, where a characterful room comes complete with a range of traditional units and cabinets, plus a complementary work surface and Belfast sink. There are also built-in cupboards and a central island with breakfast bar. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

