PROPERTY SPOTLIGHT: 9 of the most expensive houses on the market in Mansfield Woodhouse

Stunning properties for sale in and around Mansfield Woodhouse Photo: Zoopla
2. 7 bed detached house, Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield - £835,000
A home of true distinction!.. Proudly presenting this exquisite seven-bedroom Victorian home, nestled in the sought-after conservation area of Mansfield. This Grade II listed gem stands proudly on a beautifully maintained, approximate 0.7-acre plot, offering a blend of historic charm and comfort for even the largest of families. Photo: Zoopla
3. 6 bed detached house, Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield - £720,000
State of the art! This memorable and truly unique property is steeped in traditional features, offering versatile accommodation and a remarkable wow factor throughout. Proudly positioned within one of the area's most sought-after locations, this imposing detached residence sits within private gated grounds, providing generous space ideal for even the largest of families. Photo: Zoopla
4. 4 bed barn conversion Park Hall Farm, Mansfield Woodhouse - £650,000
Classy, modern and stylish!.. These are just three of the words that come to mind when viewing this amazing four bedroom Barn. Tucked away in a well-connected area, the property enjoys close proximity to a variety of local amenities, including schools, shops, green spaces, and excellent transport links, making it ideal for families and professionals alike. Photo: Zoopla