PROPERTY SPOTLIGHT: 9 of the most expensive houses on the market in Mansfield Woodhouse

4 . 4 bed barn conversion Park Hall Farm, Mansfield Woodhouse - £650,000

Classy, modern and stylish!.. These are just three of the words that come to mind when viewing this amazing four bedroom Barn. Tucked away in a well-connected area, the property enjoys close proximity to a variety of local amenities, including schools, shops, green spaces, and excellent transport links, making it ideal for families and professionals alike. Photo: Zoopla