Property seekers invited to show home unveiling at Nottinghamshire development

Nottinghamshire housebuilder Barratt Homes is inviting property seekers to the launch of its brand-new show homes at Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe.

The free-to-attend event will take place on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd March and will give home buyers the opportunity to be among the first to view the developer’s newest show homes.

Attendees can speak with Barratt Homes’ friendly sales team and reserve a brand-new property at the development. Visitors can tour the four bedroom Alfreton and three bedroom Maidstone show homes and receive expert advice from an Independent Financial Adviser, who will be readily available to assist potential buyers.

Whilst touring the new community on Saturday 1st March, visitors can also enjoy catering from CHL Catering.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to launch our brand-new show homes at our latest development in Edwinstowe, which has already generated a great deal of interest.

“We’re excited to welcome property seekers to the unveiling, where they can explore the comfort and convenience of modern living on offer in this sought-after location.

“For those keen to learn more about the available properties, we’d recommend visiting our helpful team of Sales Advisers, who can provide their expert advice during and following the launch.”

Located on Ollerton Road, the new development will feature 93 homes, offering a selection of two to five bedroom properties.

A computer-generated street scene of Barratt Homes at Thoresby Vale

Positioned in the heart of Sherwood Forest, Thoresby Vale is surrounded a 350-acre country park connected to the development, offering residents a blend of natural beauty and modern living.

Despite its semi-rural setting, Thoresby Vale offers easy access to essential amenities, including local shops and eateries, all just a short walk away in Edwinstowe. The development benefits from travel links to major roads, such as the A416 and A1, to make commuting and exploring the wider county straightforward and convenient.

For more information about the exclusive launch event at Barratt Homes at Thoresby Vale, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8472.

To view the wider range of properties across the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire.