On the market for £470,000 with Alfreton estate agents, Hall and Benson, the detached property on Church Street is impressive.

Not only does it sit within a conservation area, it also has views of the Derbyshire village’s church, St James’s, and is close to Riddings Park, the starting point for many a countryside walk. Riddings is two miles south of Alfreton.

A spokesperson for Hall and Benson enthused: “The property has been extremely well maintained by the current owners, and an internal inspection is highly advised.”

The ground floor of the cottage comprises a welcoming entrance hallway, fitted kitchen with feature range cooker, cloakroom, dining room and a lounge with feature log burner.

The first floor houses four double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and a good-sized family bathroom.

The garden is mainly laid to lawn, but there is also a patio area for seating and plenty of room for off-street parking. An unexpected bonus is an outbuilding that has space and plumbing for a washing machine.

Our photo gallery gives you a snapshot tour of the cottage

1. Lovely lounge The tour begins in this lovely lounge, which is light, spacious and full of character. In the corner sits a feature free-standing log burner on an elevated hearth. The floor is laminated, and French doors open out into the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Distinguished kitchen The kitchen at the Riddings cottage is very distinguished, particularly with its feature range cooker. Note also its inset gas hob and extractor hood over, dishwasher, tiled flooring and spotlights. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Matching units A second peek at the classy kitchen, which is fitted with a range of matching wall and base units, complete with complementary work surfaces. There's an inset one-and-a-half bowl sink and drainer unit, and space for an under-counter fridge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Dining room The delightful dining room has more than enough space for a table and chairs. It features laminate flooring, wall lights, a glazed window to the front of the property and double doors opening into the lounge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales