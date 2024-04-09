Well, when you open up our photo gallery below, you won’t be disappointed, especially as the semi-detached property, on Alexandra Street, is on the market for a very reasonable guide price of £220,000 with Sutton-based estate agents Frank Innes.

Not only is it a lovely family home, there are also added bonuses everywhere you turn! Like two attic rooms, a garage converted into a fourth bedroom and, in the rear garden, an amazing ‘man cave’ with bar, and a superb gazebo with sun lounge.

The location isn’t bad either, considering it is close to the town centre, schools, shops, amenities and good road and public transport links.

The ground floor comprises an inner hallway, lounge or living room, dining kitchen, utility room, conservatory and downstairs toilet/cloakroom. On the first floor, you will find all three bedrooms and the family bathroom, while the second floor houses that attic and two more rooms, which can also be used as bedrooms.

Outside, the back garden also boasts a sizeable lawn, while the front is well maintained, with a shared driveway leading to a block-paved space at the rear.

