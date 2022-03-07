Pretty cottage-type house in Berry Hill is worth more than a second glance

And when you learn that its smart interior matches its external appearance, you might well be grabbing your mobile too to get in touch with estate agents Leaders Sales to arrange a viewing.

The three-bedroom, link-detached freehold property, which can be found at Stone Bank in the Berry Hill Quarry area of the town, is on the market for £220,000.

Its very location is appealing, given that it is close to the A60, bus routes, a convenience store, a popular wine bar and restaurant.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge and kitchen/dining room, while the three bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom, can be found upstairs. One if the bedrooms has its own en suite.

The garden at the front of the property consists of low-maintenance slate. The driveway provides off-road parking space and leads to a single garage with an up-and-over door, lighting and power.

The back garden is mainly laid to lawn, but also has a slabbed patio area, with gated access to the garage and driveway, and boundary fencing that offers privacy.

Check out our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Kitchen/dining room As you enter the front door, an entrance hall is flanked by a lounge to the left and by a kitchen/dining room to the right. This is the kitchen section, boasting a range of wall and base level units with work surface over, and a stainless steel sink with side drainer and mixer tap. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. All you need A second shot of the kitchen, which has all you need, including an integral oven with hob and extractor over. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining area Here is the dining area of the kitchen. As you can see, there is plenty of room for a table and chairs. There is also space and plumbing for a washing machine, while uPVC double-glazed sliding doors lead out into the property's rear enclosed garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Relaxing lounge The lovely lounge is a very relaxing room, especially if you want to spend the night watching TV. Beautifully presented, it has uPVC, double-glazed windows to the side and front, plus a central heating radiator. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales