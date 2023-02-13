Pretty bungalow in Eastwood is turnkey home if you fancy life on one level
If you fancy life on one level, this pretty bungalow in a sought-after cul-de-sac of Eastwood could be just the ticket.
Located on Coppice Drive, the property has been upgraded by the current owners to make a turnkey home just a short drive from the town centre.
Offers of more than £250,000 are being invited by Kimberley estate agents Watsons, who describe the three-bedroom, detached bungalow as “deceptively spacious”.
To find out for yourself what it looks like inside, check out our photo gallery below. But in brief, a hallway leads to an L-shaped lounge/dining room and from there, you will also find a kitchen, two double bedrooms, a shower room and a single bedroom that opens out to the garden.
Outside, a tarmac driveway provides off-street parking space and leads to a single garage. The back garden is low maintenance, with a terrace, patio and a high level of privacy.