Prestigious industry award won by two Bellway East Midlands site managers in Nottinghamshire

The high quality of work delivered by Bellway East Midlands site managers from Nottinghamshire has been recognised with a pair of prestigious national awards.

Two of the division’s site managers in the county have secured Quality Awards in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition.

They were among only 450 winners selected from a pool of more than 8,000 site managers whose developments have been inspected by the NHBC over the past year, placing them among an elite group within the industry.

The successful duo are Dave Pringle at Abbey Fields Grange in Hucknall and Gary Archer at Ashlands in Sutton in Ashfield.

This is Dave’s ninth consecutive Quality Award and he has previously won five Seal of Excellence awards during his 30 years in the construction industry.

The 57-year-old, who lives in Hucknall, said: “Even though I have won quite a few awards, the thrill of winning never goes away. I am delighted for both myself and the team here that we have won this award for the fourth year in a row at Abbey Fields Grange.

“We’ve got a great team here, where I am ably assisted by Nick Ellis – my very capable assistant site manager. To be honest, there’s no real secret to success – it’s down to a lot of hard work, good communication and problem-solving on the job.

“Being a good leader means you have to be able to listen and not be afraid to apologise if you have got something wrong as no-one is right all the time. In the end, it’s all about the final goal which is producing the highest quality homes we can for our customers.”

Gary, 58, who lives in Nottingham, has been in the construction industry since leaving school at 16 and becoming an apprentice carpenter. He has now won nine Pride in the Job awards.

He said: “I still get the same buzz from winning this. It’s an accolade, it’s like the Oscars for site managers. I push for quality homes and try to make sure that every house I build is one I would be happy to live in.

“I don’t compromise, and I don’t suffer fools – people who cut corners don’t last long with me. I surround myself with good people and I have got a great team around me.”

Dave and Gary will go forward to the next stage of the competition - the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be announced this autumn.

The Pride in the Job awards involve a rigorous process including spot checks on the day-to-day running of a site. Each site manager is assessed across six key areas which are consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Lee Wilkinson,Construction Director for BellwayEast Midlands, said: “As you can see from the number of sites that are judged nationally, winning this award is no mean feat. The NHBC Quality Award is recognition of a job very well done and is universally respected throughout the construction industry as a mark of distinction.

“At Bellway we are constantly striving for excellence and seeking to maintain the highest of standards. Utilising our internal communications platform Pathway, successful Bellway site managers have been sharing advice and best practice with their colleagues and this has resulted in an improved performance across the business.

“I would like to congratulate Dave and Gary and their excellent site teams for this achievement and wish them all the best in the next stage of the competition later this year.”

For more information about Bellway’s developments in the East Midlands, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands.