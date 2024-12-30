Prepare to fall in love with this stunning five-bedroom Mansfield home
This property in Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield, is on the market for £675,000 and has been fully renovated to the highest standard and immaculately presented throughout.
Standing proudly in a desirable residential area, featuring impressive kerb appeal and a beautifully landscaped garden the property is perfect for a family. As you step through the front door, you'll immediately appreciate the sense light filled by bespoke windows.
Moving into the living room, you'll find a warm, welcoming atmosphere that’s perfect for relaxing in front of the TV. The living room has a feature wall and unique glass decor giving it personality and warmth to enjoy chill nights in.
The open-plan kitchen/diner next door is equally impressive, with an elegant range of wall and base units, complemented by high-end integrated appliances and a centre island feature. The layout offers an abundance of space for both dining and living room furniture, allowing the whole family to be together.
The dining area also offers a fantastic space for hosting dinner parties and entertaining guests.
Additionally, you will find a practical utility room providing extra space and plumbing for appliances, while a convenient downstairs WC adds to the home’s appeal.
Completing the ground floor is a versatile room which currently lends itself as an office but would make a wonderful fifth bedroom. Upstairs, you’ll be greeted by four generously-sized, all of which have been lovingly maintained by their current owners.
The master bedroom is particularly special, featuring its own dressing room for that extra touch of luxury, this room also benefits from a four piece en suite. The contemporary family bathroom completes the upstairs, offering a spacious three piece suite, to relax after a long day. Outside, the private rear garden is a true highlight, beautifully landscaped with a well maintained lawn and a patio seating area, ideal setting for alfresco dining with friends and family.
The front boasts a large private driveway and double garage for added convenience. Contact Buckley Brown on 01623 889107 to arrange a viewing.
