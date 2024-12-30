Prepare to fall in love with this stunning five-bedroom Mansfield home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luxury living awaits! Prepare to fall in love with this stunning five-bedroom family home, offering exceptional living spaces throughout.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This property in Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield, is on the market for £675,000 and has been fully renovated to the highest standard and immaculately presented throughout.

Standing proudly in a desirable residential area, featuring impressive kerb appeal and a beautifully landscaped garden the property is perfect for a family. As you step through the front door, you'll immediately appreciate the sense light filled by bespoke windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving into the living room, you'll find a warm, welcoming atmosphere that’s perfect for relaxing in front of the TV. The living room has a feature wall and unique glass decor giving it personality and warmth to enjoy chill nights in.

The front of this wonderful property offers a private driveway for multiple vehicles allowing for off road parking.

The open-plan kitchen/diner next door is equally impressive, with an elegant range of wall and base units, complemented by high-end integrated appliances and a centre island feature. The layout offers an abundance of space for both dining and living room furniture, allowing the whole family to be together.

The dining area also offers a fantastic space for hosting dinner parties and entertaining guests.

Additionally, you will find a practical utility room providing extra space and plumbing for appliances, while a convenient downstairs WC adds to the home’s appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completing the ground floor is a versatile room which currently lends itself as an office but would make a wonderful fifth bedroom. Upstairs, you’ll be greeted by four generously-sized, all of which have been lovingly maintained by their current owners.

The kitchen/diner layout offers an abundance of space for both dining and living room furniture, allowing the whole family to be together.

The master bedroom is particularly special, featuring its own dressing room for that extra touch of luxury, this room also benefits from a four piece en suite. The contemporary family bathroom completes the upstairs, offering a spacious three piece suite, to relax after a long day. Outside, the private rear garden is a true highlight, beautifully landscaped with a well maintained lawn and a patio seating area, ideal setting for alfresco dining with friends and family.

The front boasts a large private driveway and double garage for added convenience. Contact Buckley Brown on 01623 889107 to arrange a viewing.

Outstanding live in kitchen/diner which comprises of a neutral and modern space further combined with a sleek design and functionality, creating a bright, spacious, and inviting space for cooking, dining, and socialising. The large centre island includes an integrated hob and breakfast bar area.