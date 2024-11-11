Prepare to be blown away by this unbelievable four bedroom detached Mansfield home

Nestled down a private road in The Park, Mansfield, this family home has been kept to an exceptional standard throughout and is on the market for £600,000.

The property benefits from a range of modern fixtures and fittings, including underfloor heating and Google/Alexa smart lighting to name but a few. Upon entry, you'll be welcomed to the spacious hallway where you'll immediately be presented with an impressive wine cellar just under the stairs.

To your right is an incredible living room complete with a multi-fuel burner, lending itself perfectly to cosy nights in with the family.

The kitchen features a range of gorgeous shaker-style units with quartz worktops, integrated appliances and breakfast bar, ideal for letting your inner chef shine.

There's also a matching utility room for convenience, along with a separate dining room where you can enjoy sit down meals and entertaining guests.

The property also features an orangery which is perfect for year-round use and offers terrific views over the rear garden. And that's not all, there's also a sitting office/study providing you with access to both the handy WC and integral garage. You'll be further impressed to find four double bedrooms to the first floor, each of which have been kept to a magnificent standard throughout.

The master even has the advantage of its own walk-in wardrobe, along with a stylish and spacious ensuite with a lavish four piece suite perfect for unwinding. Furthermore, you'll find an additional family bathroom just off the landing. The outside space complements the property perfectly and benefits from a wrap around garden. To the front is a generous private driveway and integral double garage, allowing space for ample off-road parking. Viewing is essential, find out more here.

1 . Luxury This property completed in 2021 and has 8 years+ warranty remaining Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Heart of the home The kitchen features a range of attractive shaker style wall and base units with complementary quartz worktop over, Belfast sink with mixer tap, alcove recessed freestanding range cooker with five burner hob and extractor fan above, integrated dishwasher, two integrated fridges, breakfast bar with additional storage, matching coving, downlights, underfloor heating, central heating radiator and two windows to the rear and side elevation. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Character The incredible living room complete with a multi-fuel burner, lending itself perfectly to cosy nights in with the family. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales