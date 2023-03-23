Seemingly plucked straight from a film set is this imposing and impressive three-storey house within walking distance of Mansfield town centre.

Abbeydale is a substantial, five-bedroom, detached residence believed to date back to the 19th century. It was renovated to a high standard only last year and is now on the market for £625,000 with Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.

Set in a leafy, suburban location and an attractive conservation area on Crow Hill Drive, the property also boasts a large two-storey outbuilding, which currently includes two garages but can be used for storage space or as a work-from-home office. Combined, the house and outbuilding span 3,275 square feet.

During the renovation, the house was re-roofed and new uPVC double-glazed windows were installed. There is also a new gas-fired central heating system, together with new radiators, boiler and a pressurised hot-water cylinder. The carpets and floors are all new, while a new alarm system and CCTV security system are included in the sale. Many lovely character features have been retained and restored.

The ground floor comprises an entrance floor, two large reception rooms, a superb open-plan kitchen/diner, utility room, WC and access to a cellar. The first-floor landing leads to three double bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms, and the second floor houses the other two bedrooms.

Abbeydale occupies a good-sized plot, enclosed by a stone wall and wrought-iron railings. The front garden is mainly laid to lawn, next to a block-paved driveway offering off-street parking space. The back garden features an extensive patio and a pond with rockery and water feature.

Please flick through our photo gallery below to discover for yourself what a terrific property this is. Visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floorplan.

1 . Elegant entrance hall As you step through the front door, you are greeted by this elegant entrance hall, in which many character features have been retained and restored. They include the original tiled floor and coving to the ceiling. Other assets include painted panelled walls and a dog-leg staircase rising to the first floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Lovely lounge This lovely lounge is one of two large reception rooms on the ground floor of Abbeydale. Notably, it features a fireplace with open flue, tiled hearth and wood surround, while a large bay window overlooks the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The dining room is a bright and pleasant setting for meals with family or friends. It includes a picture rail, coving to the ceiling and a large bay window facing the side of the £625,000 house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Superb open-plan kitchen/diner Arguably the highlight of the ground floor is this superb open-plan kitchen/diner. It includes a free-standing Rangemaster cooker with a five-ring induction hob and contemporary, tiled splashbacks behind. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales