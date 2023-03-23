Plucked straight from a film set -- imposing £625,000 residence in Mansfield
Seemingly plucked straight from a film set is this imposing and impressive three-storey house within walking distance of Mansfield town centre.
Abbeydale is a substantial, five-bedroom, detached residence believed to date back to the 19th century. It was renovated to a high standard only last year and is now on the market for £625,000 with Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.
Set in a leafy, suburban location and an attractive conservation area on Crow Hill Drive, the property also boasts a large two-storey outbuilding, which currently includes two garages but can be used for storage space or as a work-from-home office. Combined, the house and outbuilding span 3,275 square feet.
During the renovation, the house was re-roofed and new uPVC double-glazed windows were installed. There is also a new gas-fired central heating system, together with new radiators, boiler and a pressurised hot-water cylinder. The carpets and floors are all new, while a new alarm system and CCTV security system are included in the sale. Many lovely character features have been retained and restored.
The ground floor comprises an entrance floor, two large reception rooms, a superb open-plan kitchen/diner, utility room, WC and access to a cellar. The first-floor landing leads to three double bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms, and the second floor houses the other two bedrooms.
Abbeydale occupies a good-sized plot, enclosed by a stone wall and wrought-iron railings. The front garden is mainly laid to lawn, next to a block-paved driveway offering off-street parking space. The back garden features an extensive patio and a pond with rockery and water feature.
Visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floorplan.