The two-bedroom property, priced at £300,000, might be considered a modest proposition for many. But wait until you step inside, via our photo gallery below. You are sure to be blown away by how the beautiful bungalow, on Coultons Avenue in Sutton, is presented, finished and maintained.

In the words of Bairstow Eves, the Sutton-based estate agents marketing the property: “”This is a stunning bungalow which just has to be viewed!”

The living accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, open-plan kitchen diner, family room, two double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and also a family shower room.

Outside, there is ample space for off-street parking at the front, where a block-paved driveway leads to a garage. And at the back, a landscaped, low-maintenance garden is split into two levels. The lower area features a patio and a wide range of borders and shrubs, while a raised area is decked with space for seating.

To add to the property’s assets, it is offered with no chain. Once you have flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Superb, spacious lounge As you step inside the £300,000 Sutton bungalow, a narrow entrance hall leads the way and the first room you come across is this superb and spacious lounge. Sit back and relax. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Striking fireplace A feature of the lounge is its striking fireplace. It is a bright space too, thanks to windows facing the front and side of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Sleek kitchen diner Next stop is this sleek kitchen diner, complete with contemporary, integrated appliances and smart, matching storage units. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Terrific size This how the kitchen diner looks as you enter from the hallway door to the right. It is a terrific size, and leads into a dining area, as you can see here. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales