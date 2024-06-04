The two-bedroom property, priced at £300,000, might be considered a modest proposition for many. But wait until you step inside, via our photo gallery below. You are sure to be blown away by how the beautiful bungalow, on Coultons Avenue in Sutton, is presented, finished and maintained.
In the words of Bairstow Eves, the Sutton-based estate agents marketing the property: “”This is a stunning bungalow which just has to be viewed!”
The living accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, open-plan kitchen diner, family room, two double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and also a family shower room.
Outside, there is ample space for off-street parking at the front, where a block-paved driveway leads to a garage. And at the back, a landscaped, low-maintenance garden is split into two levels. The lower area features a patio and a wide range of borders and shrubs, while a raised area is decked with space for seating.
To add to the property’s assets, it is offered with no chain. Once you have flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.