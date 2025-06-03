PERIOD PROPERTIES: 10 of the best character homes currently for sale in Mansfield and Ashfield

From Edwardian masterpieces to quaint cottages ranging from £180,000 to £3.25 million – there is something for everyone – which one is your favourite?
1. 8 bed detached house, Main Street, Papplewick, Nottingham - £3,250,000
Listed Grade I being architectural and historic interest, Papplewick Hall dates back to 1787 and is built over four storeys of mellow Mansfield stone under a hipped slate roof. The handsome symmetrical facades with Georgian sash windows are reminiscent of the Adam Style. Internally the Hall combines exceptionally ornate, light and spacious reception rooms with comfortable bedrooms. Photo: Zoopla
2. 5 bed semi-detached house, The Park, Mansfield - £575,000
Built in 1901, this beautifully presented five-bedroom Edwardian semi-detached home offers a rare combination of timeless architectural character, generous living spaces and expansive grounds. Photo: Zoopla
3. 4 bed detached, Station Road, Sutton-In-Ashfield - £570,000
Nestled on a substantial plot, this exceptional detached family home offers a rare blend of period elegance and modern comfort. Originally commissioned and built by a local wealthy Mill owner, this building has lots of history. Brimming with original features — including a beautiful stained glass window — the home exudes timeless character throughout, whilst retaining many of it's original features. Photo: Zoopla
4. 2 bed detached, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham - £500,000
This exceptional one of a kind property needs to be viewed to be appreciated! A Grade-ii listed building in the grounds of the historic Newstead Abbey. This truly unique listed property dates back to the early 1862 and has an abundance of charm and character throughout. Constructed from dressed stone under a plain slate tiled roof this single story building benefits from a slightly raised position behind the main entrance gates with a small well maintained garden to its frontage. Photo: Zoopla
