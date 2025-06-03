PERIOD PROPERTIES: 10 of the best character homes currently for sale in Mansfield and Ashfield

4 . 2 bed detached, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham - £500,000

This exceptional one of a kind property needs to be viewed to be appreciated! A Grade-ii listed building in the grounds of the historic Newstead Abbey. This truly unique listed property dates back to the early 1862 and has an abundance of charm and character throughout. Constructed from dressed stone under a plain slate tiled roof this single story building benefits from a slightly raised position behind the main entrance gates with a small well maintained garden to its frontage. Photo: Zoopla