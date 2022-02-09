Offers in excess of £210,000 are invited by estate agents Purplebricks for the two-bedroom, semi-detached property on Edale Court, not far from the B6028.
A Purplebricks spokesperson says: “There is no upward chain, and the bungalow could be ideal for an array of buyers.
"It is close to local schools, supermarkets and amenities, and offers easy access to prime bus links and the M1.”
The entrance hallway leads you to the kitchen and then to the generously-sized front lounge.
Across the hall, there is a large master double bedroom, a smaller double bedroom, a shower room and also access to a conservatory at the back.
The front garden boasts a gated driveway to the side and a detached garage, while the back features a low-maintenance garden that is ideal for pottering around or entertaining family and friends.