Offers in excess of £210,000 are invited by estate agents Purplebricks for the two-bedroom, semi-detached property on Edale Court, not far from the B6028.

A Purplebricks spokesperson says: “There is no upward chain, and the bungalow could be ideal for an array of buyers.

"It is close to local schools, supermarkets and amenities, and offers easy access to prime bus links and the M1.”

The entrance hallway leads you to the kitchen and then to the generously-sized front lounge.

Across the hall, there is a large master double bedroom, a smaller double bedroom, a shower room and also access to a conservatory at the back.

The front garden boasts a gated driveway to the side and a detached garage, while the back features a low-maintenance garden that is ideal for pottering around or entertaining family and friends.

Check out our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Large lounge The front lounge is the largest room in the bungalow. It is a cosy space with a feature fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. In terrific condition Another shot of the lounge, which overlooks the front of the property. Like the rest of the bungalow, it is in terrific condition. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Functional kitchen The functional kitchen has all you need, including lots of storage and worktop space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Appliances at the ready A second look at the kitchen, with appliances at the ready. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales