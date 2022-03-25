Well presented, the four-bedroom, detached property at Willow Gardens is being marketed by Kirkby estate agents Your Move for £290,000.

With both Sutton Community Academy and Lammas School on the doorstep, not to mention shops and excellent transport links, the house is begging to be viewed.

The sizeable interior comprises an entrance hall, with cloakroom and WC, a bright and welcoming lounge, a separate dining room, an integrated, fitted kitchen and a utility room.

Upstairs, you will find four bedrooms, one of which boasts an en suite, plus a family bathroom.

Outside, there is an open-plan garden at the front, a driveway, a detached, single garage with an electronic roller-shutter door, power and light, and gated access to an impressive back garden.

Many of the rooms are featured in our photo gallery, which you can browse through now before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

Setting the tone for the rest of the property is the lounge. It is a lovely, spacious room with uPVC double-glazed, tri-folding doors that lead out to the back garden. A further uPVC double-glazed window to the front of the house adds to the brightness, while the floor is laminated.

The kitchen at the Willow Gardens property is of a fine quality and possesses all you need, most notably a range of wall and base units. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher and a five-ring gas hob with a Neff electric, self-cleaning, dual temp oven with extractor over.

A second shot of the kitchen where, as you can see, an archway leads to a useful utility room, which has space and plumbing for a washing machine. The floors of both the kitchen and the utility room are tiled.

The dining room, which is a good size, is a pleasant space for evening meals or to entertain friends. The uPVC double-glazed window overlooks the front of the house, while double doors lead into the hallway. The floor is laminated.