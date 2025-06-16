PARTY GARDEN: Four bed family home in Mansfield with built-in BBQ area on the market for £650,000

By Kate Mason
Published 16th Jun 2025, 14:32 BST
This impressive four-bedroom detached property with built-in BBQ and entertaining area is the perfect place for family living and entertaining.

Located in New Park Lane, Mansfield, this impressive four-bedroom detached property offers generous, flexible living space, perfect for families.

Ideally positioned close to local amenities, schools, parks, and transport links, it combines comfort, practicality, and kerb appeal. Upon entering, you are welcomed into a spacious and light-filled entrance hall that immediately sets the tone for the rest of the home.

To the heart of the property is a modern open-plan kitchen/dining room, complete with a range of matching cabinetry, ample worktop space, a central breakfast bar, and integrated appliances.

Double doors lead directly onto the rear garden, making this the perfect space for everyday living and entertaining. The dining area offers plenty of room for a large table, ideal for family meals and social gatherings.

The living room is a warm and inviting space, enhanced by a large feature log burner and double doors that also open onto the garden, creating a seamless connection to outdoor living.

A versatile office room on the ground floor offers flexibility for those working from home or needing a quiet study, hobby room, or playroom. The property also benefits from a separate utility room and WC. Upstairs, the home continues to impress with four generously sized bedrooms. The master bedroom boasts a spacious layout with a walk-in wardrobe and its own private en-suite.

The remaining bedrooms are all well-sized and served by a beautifully finished family bathroom, complete with a modern four-piece suite. Externally, the property boasts a spacious driveway leading to a double garage, alongside a well-maintained front lawn with mature trees enhancing its kerb appeal.

The rear garden is beautifully landscaped with a laid lawn, a patio seating area, and a second sheltered patio featuring a built-in BBQ—ideal for outdoor dining. Surrounded by established trees, shrubbery, and secure fencing, it offers a private and tranquil space.

For more information or to book a viewing contact BuckleyBrown on 01623 889490.

