Papplewick pearl - huge bungalow with river running beneath garden bridge

But one of you soon could – courtesy of this spectacular five-bedroom bungalow that has just come on to the market for £650,000.
A short drive from Mansfield, down the A60 Nottingham Road, will take you towards the idyllic village of Papplewick, which is where the detached property can be found, on Moor Road.
Close to Hucknall town centre and within walking distance of Newstead Abbey, it sits on a plot that spans one-third of an acre.
The rooms are a fantastic size, while the gardens are huge, particularly at the back, where a large lawned area leads down to the River Leen and a bridge that takes you to a private, open field.
If you’re already in heaven, wait until you see the lounge, the dining room, the kitchen and the five bedrooms, three of which have access to en suite facilities, and the stunning bathroom.
