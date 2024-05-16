This three-bedroom, detached house on Allendale Way, Forest Town, complete with palm trees, tropical garden and fish pond, has been described as "paradise" by estate agents EweMove (East Midlands), who have attached a price of £270,000.This three-bedroom, detached house on Allendale Way, Forest Town, complete with palm trees, tropical garden and fish pond, has been described as "paradise" by estate agents EweMove (East Midlands), who have attached a price of £270,000.
This three-bedroom, detached house on Allendale Way, Forest Town, complete with palm trees, tropical garden and fish pond, has been described as "paradise" by estate agents EweMove (East Midlands), who have attached a price of £270,000.

Palm trees, tropical garden, fish pond -- discovering 'paradise' in Forest Town

By Richard Silverwood
Published 16th May 2024, 10:40 BST
Palm trees, tropical garden, fish pond, summer house, solar panels – who’d have thought that “paradise” could be found in Forest Town?

But here it is, in all its glory – and at £270,000, the remarkable three-bedroom house on Allendale Way is surely a snip!

"Experience paradise in this exquisite detached home that will leave you breathless from the moment you arrive,” say estate agents EweMove (East Midlands). "A recently added porch enhances the facade, setting the stage for the beauty within.”

They’re right about the beauty within, but even that doesn’t match the beauty outside. The landscaped garden is a true oasis, featuring not only those palm trees, that summer house and that serene koi carp fish pond but also lush greenery and multiple seating areas, all inviting relaxation and enjoyment.

Close by is a shed, while at the front, two lawned gardens sit next to a gated, block-paved driveway that offers off-street parking space and leads to a garage.

Back inside, a light and airy haven begins with a spacious living room and continues with an elegant dining room, a sun room with panoramic views of the garden, a stylish kitchen, a tranquil study and a convenient WC.

Upstairs, two double bedrooms are connected by a Jack and Jill shower room, while a third, single bedroom is currently utilised as a dressing room. The interior is completed by a family bathroom.

As if the charm of the property is not enough, solar panels add to the lifestyle of luxury, meaning cheaper electricity at certain times of the day.

You surely can’t wait to go through our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

Let's open our photo gallery of the £270,000 Forest Town gem in the spacious living room, which is adorned with a feature fireplace and a large bay window, creating a cosy yet bright ambience.

French doors from the living room beckon you into this elegant dining room, which is the perfect setting for family meals or for entertaining friends.

Flowing seamlessly from the dining room is this super sun room, which offers panoramic views of the property's amazing tropical garden. French doors open on to that garden too,

Next stop is the bright kitchen, which boasts modern units and appliances, guaranteeing both functionality and style.

