For in their ten years of living here, they have carried out significant refurbishments and improvements to turn it into a contemporary home of high calibre.

What’s more, it sits within a desirable area of Berry Hill, on Highland Road, and occupies a fantastic corner plot, spanning more than a quarter of an acre, with low-maintenance gardens to all sides.

No wonder Mansfield-based estate agents, Richard Watkinson and Partners, are excited to offer the bungalow for £525,000, especially as it also been re-roofed and benefits from cavity wall insulation, loft insulation, uPVC double-glazing and has central heating from a modern Baxi combi boiler.

The layout extends to about 1,600 square feet and comprises an entrance porch, L-shaped entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, lounge, conservatory, kitchen/diner with French doors, rear lobby, utility room, family bathroom with underfloor heating and the four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite bathroom.

Outside, a large driveway provides extensive space for off-street parking, while a turning space leads to a double garage with remote-controlled electric door.

The front garden is laid to lawn, with shrubs and two silver birch trees, while the back garden features a substantial patio, with borders, plants and shrubs. There is also a garden at the side of the bungalow, screened by 14 vertical steel columns.

Spacious lounge Let's begin our tour of the Highland Road bungalow in the spacious lounge, which is a dual-aspect reception room. The double doors at the side lead through to the conservatory.

A second shot of the large lounge, which is bright and light. There is coving to the ceiling and a double-glazed window overlooking the front of the property.

Feature fireplace The lounge includes this feature fireplace, adding character. It comprises an inset log-burner-style, electric living-flame fire, granite hearth and wood surround.

Sleek kitchen/diner We move now into the sleek kitchen/diner, which boasts a range of modern, high-gloss, white cabinets with wall cupboards, drawers and granite worktops. It also features an integrated electric oven and four-ring induction hob with extractor hood above, plus an integrated dishwasher and wine cooler.