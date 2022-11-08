Owners turn this Mansfield bungalow into high-calibre home worth half a million
It’s hats off to the current owners of this four-bedroom bungalow in Mansfield, which has appeared on the property market for just over half a million.
For in their ten years of living here, they have carried out significant refurbishments and improvements to turn it into a contemporary home of high calibre.
What’s more, it sits within a desirable area of Berry Hill, on Highland Road, and occupies a fantastic corner plot, spanning more than a quarter of an acre, with low-maintenance gardens to all sides.
No wonder Mansfield-based estate agents, Richard Watkinson and Partners, are excited to offer the bungalow for £525,000, especially as it also been re-roofed and benefits from cavity wall insulation, loft insulation, uPVC double-glazing and has central heating from a modern Baxi combi boiler.
The layout extends to about 1,600 square feet and comprises an entrance porch, L-shaped entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, lounge, conservatory, kitchen/diner with French doors, rear lobby, utility room, family bathroom with underfloor heating and the four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite bathroom.
Outside, a large driveway provides extensive space for off-street parking, while a turning space leads to a double garage with remote-controlled electric door.
The front garden is laid to lawn, with shrubs and two silver birch trees, while the back garden features a substantial patio, with borders, plants and shrubs. There is also a garden at the side of the bungalow, screened by 14 vertical steel columns.
If we've whet your appetite to have a look, feel free to browse through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for full details.