Open day for bonny £500,000 Mansfield bungalow with outdoor TV and shower

Hurry if you’re interested in snapping up this bonny bungalow in Mansfield, which comes with an outdoor TV and shower. For an open day for all potential buyers is being held tomorrow (Saturday).

At 11 am, you’ll be able to cast your eye over the three-bedroom property at Forest Court, near Eakring Road, which is on the market for offers over £500,000 with Mansfield estate agents, BuckleyBrown.

We’ve got a sneak preview, via our photo gallery below, which shows what a beautiful family home the bungalow is, offering modern-day living in a highly sought-after part of town.

The impressive living room sets the example, not to mention the gorgeous kitchen/diner opposite, with bi-fold doors leading to an outdoor dining area in the back garden.

The inner hallway offers a cloakroom and storage space, and access to a conservatory and utility room. Let’s not forget either another reception room, which is currently acting as a games room but could even be turned into a fourth bedroom, if necessary.

The bedrooms that already exist are welcoming. One is served by en suite facilities, while the other two sit close to a family bathroom.

Outside, electronic gates lead to a block-paved driveway that provides off-street parking space for multiple vehicles. Ar the back, there is an immaculate, landscaped garden with a decked dining area, artificial lawn and hot tub – plus that outdoor TV and that outdoor shower!

For more information, including a floor plan, please visit the Zoopla website here.

Forest Court, Mansfield

Impressive living room

Gorgeous kitchen/diner

Showcase your cooking skills

