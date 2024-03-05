Find your slippers, put your feet up and relax, mum, because the three-bedroom, detached home on Lilac Grove could be the answer to all your prayers.

Boasting obvious kerb appeal from the outside and well-presented, spacious living accommodation on the inside, it’s one of the most appealing properties on the Ashfield market at the moment, with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown inviting offers of more than £330,000 for the keys to the door.

A spokesperson for the company enthuses: “If you’re searching for the ideal family home, stop right here because this is the one for you! It offers the full package and is positioned in a highly popular area, near to handy shops and amenities and close to a main road (B6018 Sutton Road).”

The ground floor of the house is a terrific size, excellent for both relaxing and entertaining. It comprises a living room with feature fireplace, a kitchen with high-quality appliances, a dining room, a versatile bedroom and a stylish shower room. Upstairs, you will find two large bedrooms, including the master with a bay window, and a modern family bathroom.

The property continue to impress outside, where the front features a tarmaced driveway and an integral garage, and the rear consists of a landscaped garden, with raised lawn and patio.

To take a look yourself, flick through our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Lavish living room We begin our tour of the £330,000-plus Kirkby house in the largest room on the ground floor, this lavish living room. Its focal point is a feature fireplace, while double windows at both the front and side allow through a wealth of natural light. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Relaxing evenings on the sofa A second shot of the living room, which lends itself perfectly to relaxing evenings on the sofa. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Superb kitchen The kitchen is a superb space, with high-quality appliances and complementary worktops.It is fitted with shaker-style wall and base units, and an inset sink with mixer tap above. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Space and style The kitchen blends space and style. Appliances include a gas hob and extractor fan,while double windows overlook the back of the house and a door leads outside. There is plumbing for a dishwasher too. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales