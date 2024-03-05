One of the most appealing properties on the market in Ashfield at the moment is this three-bedroom, detached family home on Lilac Grove. Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown are inviting offers of more than £330,000.One of the most appealing properties on the market in Ashfield at the moment is this three-bedroom, detached family home on Lilac Grove. Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown are inviting offers of more than £330,000.
One of the most appealing properties on the market in Ashfield at the moment is this three-bedroom, detached family home on Lilac Grove. Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown are inviting offers of more than £330,000.

One for mum on Mother's Day -- delightful family home in popular part of Kirkby

If home is where the heart is this upcoming Mother’s Day, then we’re sure mum would love to move the family into this delightful house in Kirkby.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 5th Mar 2024, 14:23 GMT

Find your slippers, put your feet up and relax, mum, because the three-bedroom, detached home on Lilac Grove could be the answer to all your prayers.

Boasting obvious kerb appeal from the outside and well-presented, spacious living accommodation on the inside, it’s one of the most appealing properties on the Ashfield market at the moment, with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown inviting offers of more than £330,000 for the keys to the door.

A spokesperson for the company enthuses: “If you’re searching for the ideal family home, stop right here because this is the one for you! It offers the full package and is positioned in a highly popular area, near to handy shops and amenities and close to a main road (B6018 Sutton Road).”

The ground floor of the house is a terrific size, excellent for both relaxing and entertaining. It comprises a living room with feature fireplace, a kitchen with high-quality appliances, a dining room, a versatile bedroom and a stylish shower room. Upstairs, you will find two large bedrooms, including the master with a bay window, and a modern family bathroom.

The property continue to impress outside, where the front features a tarmaced driveway and an integral garage, and the rear consists of a landscaped garden, with raised lawn and patio.

To take a look yourself, flick through our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

We begin our tour of the £330,000-plus Kirkby house in the largest room on the ground floor, this lavish living room. Its focal point is a feature fireplace, while double windows at both the front and side allow through a wealth of natural light.

A second shot of the living room, which lends itself perfectly to relaxing evenings on the sofa.

The kitchen is a superb space, with high-quality appliances and complementary worktops.It is fitted with shaker-style wall and base units, and an inset sink with mixer tap above.

The kitchen blends space and style. Appliances include a gas hob and extractor fan,while double windows overlook the back of the house and a door leads outside. There is plumbing for a dishwasher too.

