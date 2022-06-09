Off the beaten track but on point -- beautiful £400,000 family home in Underwood

It sits in the hilltop village of Underwood, which is fast becoming a sought-after area within Ashfield, according to estate agents Burchell Edwards.

The four-bedroom detached property, which can be found on Alfreton Road, is on the market for £400,000.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, two reception rooms, a kitchen/diner leading to a utility room, with internal access to the garage, and also a downstairs WC.

As well as a spacious family bathroom, there are four good-sized bedrooms on the first floor, with the master boasting an en suite and walk-in wardrobe.

Outside, you will find a paved driveway, with off-street parking space, leading to the integral garage. At the back, an attractive, enclosed garden is mainly laid to lawn, with decked and patio areas for seating.

1. Cracking kitchen The kitchen/breakfast room is a cracker. It is fitted with matching wall and base units, incorporating a one-and-a-half composite sink with drainer and mixer tap. There is an integrated double electric oven, dishwasher and four-ring gas hob. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Breakfast table A second glance at the kitchen, where there is space for an American fridge/freezer. As you can see, there is also room for a breakfast table, while to the left is the utility room, which has its own sink and storage units, plus plumbing for a washing machine., Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Delightful dining room The Underwood property's dining room is a delightful space, with a carpeted floor and uPVC double-glazed French doors leading out to the stunning back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Large lounge From the dining room, double doors lead to this large and lovely lounge, with its carpeted floor and electric feature fire place. The uPVC double-glazed bay window overlooks the front of the £400,000 property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales