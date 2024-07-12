Nottinghamshire site managers named as Best in the Country for Quality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five site managers overseeing the construction of David Wilson Homes developments in Nottinghamshire have received prestigious national awards for the exceptional quality of the homes being built on their sites.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Dearden (42) Liam Hathaway (46), Dane Mumford (38), Nathan Mannion (42) and Dane McMurty (40) have each won a Pride in the Job award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) – an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for David Wilson Homes’ parent company, Barratt Developments, have won 89 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the 20th year in a row that Barratt Developments has won the most Pride in the Job awards, having accumulated more than 1,500 individual accolades over the years. This achievement underlines just how important building high quality homes has been to the developer over the last two decades.

David Wilson Homes East Midlands' Pride in the Job award winning site managers

Dave, a Senior Site Manager at Stonebridge Fields in Market Warsop has been dedicated to David Wilson Homes for 26 years. His exemplary commitment to his work is evident through the numerous accolades he has received from the NHBC.

“This is my tenth Pride in the Job Quality Award, and I’m very proud to reach this milestone.

“I would like to thank every member of the site team for all of their hard work and a special thanks to the managers and directors for their continued support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan, the site manager at The Hawthorns in Sutton-in-Ashfield, has been awarded the Pride in the Job Quality award for the third time in his ten years at David Wilson Homes East Midlands. His commitment is evident through his many accolades, that also includes a Seal of Excellence award.

Nathan said: “The award is a huge achievement for me and the team, we are always striving to improve our own personal standards and drive for construction excellence. We all take pride in our work and want to push for high quality homes, and most importantly happy customers.

“In particular, I would like to thank Jeremy Austin, my deputy site manager, Aaron Wain, my assistant site manager, and Daryl Marshall, my contracts manager, as well as all the trades and office staff at the development.”

Dane McMurty, has been dedicated to David Wilson Homes for over a decade and has been awarded his second Pride in the Job Quality award as a site manager at Hunters Place @ Fernwood Village in Newark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When looking back on his achievement, Dane said: “It feels great to receive this award again, the job of a site manager can be very demanding so it’s great to gain recognition for all the hard work we put in.

“I’d like to thank the site team and my leadership, and particularly my wife for her continued support.”

Dane Mumford, the Senior Site Manager at Romans’ Quarter in Bingham, has been awarded his seventh consecutive Pride in the Job Quality award. Over his decade long career with David Wilson Homes, Dane has achieved four Seal of Excellence awards and was recognised as the East Regional winner by the NHBC in 2023.

While reflecting on his achievements, Dane said: “To win a Pride in the Job award is a great achievement that validates all the hard work and efforts made on site from every person that works on our development. The award gives me a personal sense of pride to lead such a hardworking and dedicated team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a pleasure to walk through the site gates everyday knowing that the team are giving 110%.

“I would like to personally thank Daryl Marshall, the Contracts Manager, for his continued support and guidance over the last ten years, John Carpenter and Charles Mann, from the management team, for investing their time to get the site to its high-quality level and a special thanks to every tradesperson on site that goes above and beyond every day at Romans’ Quarter.”

Liam Hathaway has been awarded his tenth Pride in the Job Quality award for his work as the Senior Site Manager at The Skylarks in East Leake. Liam has been committed to his role at David Wison Homes for almost 29 years.

Liam said: “Receiving this award feels as special as winning my first. Its thanks to consistency and the great team spirit amongst the workforce that we have received this accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to especially thank my deputy site manager, Kyle Schulze, for all his hard work that contributes towards us receiving this award.”

The awards recognise the very best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 being entered into the awards annually. Each is judged on a strict criterion including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

The competition is at the heart of raising standards in housebuilding, with the awards showcasing the role site managers play in ensuring much-needed new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

With site managers passing on their skills and industry knowledge to their teams and mentoring assistant site managers, the awards help to drive up quality standards across the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re so proud of Dave, Liam, Dane, Nathan and Dane for achieving a prestigious Pride in the Job Quality award. It’s amazing news for the teams at their developments and for our customers.

“To have won more awards than any other housebuilder for 20 years in a row is an incredible achievement, and underlines our commitment to building the very best new homes for our customers.”

Earlier this year David Wilson Homes also achieved a five-star rating from its customers in the HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey, which recognises both build quality and excellence in customer care. This is the 15th year in a row that the developer’s customers have rated it as a five-star housebuilder, with more than 90% of its customers saying they would recommend it to a friend.

To find out more about any nearby developments in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire.