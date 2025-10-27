Nottinghamshire house-hunters invited to open house event this weekend

A drone street scene of Stonebridge Fields

David Wilson Homes is inviting Nottinghamshire property seekers to an open house event this weekend at its Stonebridge Fields development in Market Warsop.

Taking place on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd November from 10am to 5pm, the event offers visitors the chance to tour two professionally designed show homes and explore the range of properties available at the development on Stonebridge Lane.

Guests will have the opportunity to step inside the four bedroom Holden and Avondale show homes, both expertly styled by professional interior designers, and imagine how each space could be adapted to suit their own lifestyles.

Prospective buyers can also speak with David Wilson Homes’ sales team to find out how they could receive fitted wardrobes in the main bedroom of their new home as part of an exclusive offer.

Typical street scene at Stonebridge Fields featuring an Avondale home

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “This event will provide prospective buyers with a fantastic opportunity to explore the available properties and discover ways to make moving into a new home at Stonebridge Fields easier.

“Our friendly sales team will be on hand throughout the day to answer any questions, including details about our offers designed to simplify the home buying process.

“With many buyers already settled into their new homes, we encourage anyone interested to visit Stonebridge Fields and experience its charm for themselves.”

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn more about the housebuilder’s Part Exchange scheme, which is designed to assist homeowners with the sale of their current property. David Wilson Homes acts as the guaranteed buyer, helping purchasers avoid the stresses of the traditional selling process and estate agent fees.

Tucked away on the edge of Warsop, Stonebridge Fields combines scenic rural charm with modern convenience. Ideally situated near everyday essentials, highly regarded schools, and excellent transport links, the development is well suited to both families and professionals.

Surrounded by green open spaces and woodland walks, residents can enjoy a balanced lifestyle in a peaceful yet well-connected setting. With easy access to Nottingham and nearby towns via the A60, the development offers the best of both worlds – serene living and straightforward commuting.

For more information about the event or the homes available at Stonebridge Fields, call the sales team on 033 3355 8483.

To view the wider range of homes available in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire.