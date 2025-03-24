Nottinghamshire homebuilder supports Grassroots Football with donation
Ahead of Schools’ Football Week (31st March to 6th April), Little Nippers Pre-School was gifted 15 mini footballs from David Wilson Homes, which is building a range of properties in the community at its Elm Tree Park development on Blidworth Lane.
The donation was made to inspire active play and enjoyment of sport among the nursery’s children.
In addition to Little Nippers, David Wilson Homes has been donating footballs to nurseries across the region, aiming to support early engagement in physical activities that could inspire the next generation of footballers.
Nikki Revill, Manager at Little Nippers Pre-School, said: “It was amazing to receive the mini footballs from David Wilson Homes. The children had a great time both playing with the footballs and during the photo shoot!
“We really do appreciate David Wilson Homes thinking of us and donating resources to us, as we are a non-profit making, charity-run pre-school and rely heavily on the generosity of companies like David Wilson Homes and the surrounding communities. I’m sure we will have lots of fun and keep very active with the footballs.”
David Wilson Homes’ donation to the nurseries was not only made to encourage young children to stay active, but also to inspire the next generation of footballers.
Schools’ Football Week is designed as an opportunity for schools, teams and clubs across the country to embrace football and the wellbeing benefits it provides to pupils and players. It celebrates the importance of schools’ football, competitive or otherwise, to pupils across England and provides teachers and coaches with tools and a motivation to further discuss the benefits of football within their educational environment.
Mark Cotes, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder, we aim to support the communities in which we build, and this includes helping children to stay active and encourage them to follow in the footsteps of their role models.
“We hope the children at Little Nippers Pre-School will enjoy using the footballs and continue to show an interest in sport.”