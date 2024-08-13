Nottinghamshire homebuilder reveals eco-friendly vision to protect bat conservation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In support of International Bat Night (24th to 25th August), Barratt and David Wilson Homes has provided insight into how it helps to support bat conservation across its Nottinghamshire developments.

Throughout the building process, the leading housing developers make an effort to protect local wildlife by installing various nature-friendly homes for animals, such as bird and bat boxes, alongside its stylish and modern properties.

A major part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ eco-friendly vision includes the conservation of bats, therefore Barratt Homes has installed bat boxes throughout Fernwood Village in Fernwood near Newark, Romans’ Quarter in Bingham, The Hawthorns in Sutton-in-Ashfield and Stonebridge Fields in Market Warsop.

David Wilson Homes has also incorporated many bat-friendly habitats at its Old Mill Farm development in Brinsley, Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe and Elm Tree Park in Rainworth, to help protect the nighttime visitors.

Bat boxes installed at a housing development

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “It’s important we provide homes for wildlife as well as people and bats are no exception, which is why our Nottinghamshire developments have bat boxes installed to welcome our nocturnal neighbours.”

Bats, often misunderstood creatures, make up more than a quarter of mammal species in the UK and around 20% of those worldwide; with over 1,400 species in total, according to the Bat Conservation Trust.

To support the preservation of bats, Barratt and David Wilson Homes has highlighted its developments that make a sizeable contribution towards the cause:

Fernwood Village

A typical Barratt Homes street scene at Fernwood Village

Barratt Homes’ Fernwood Village development features a selection of one, three and four bedroom homes, dotted with over 40 bat and bird boxes to welcome the nocturnal animals.

Stonebridge Fields

Barratt Homes’ bat-friendly initiative is continued at its Stonebridge Fields development, with over 30 boxes installed amongst the three and four bedroom homes available.

Romans’ Quarter

A typical street scene at Elm Tree Park

As well as welcoming a range of home buyers with a variety of three and four bedroom properties available, the developer has also worked hard to welcome nighttime visitors at Romans’ Quarter, with over 25 bat and bird boxes installed throughout the development.

Old Mill Farm

David Wilson Homes’ Old Mill Farm development boasts a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes, as well as over ten bat habitats, surrounded by Nottinghamshire’s countryside with nearby woodlands and nature reserves.

Elm Tree Park

Additionally, David Wilson Homes has incorporated over ten bat and bird boxes into its range of three and four bedroom homes at the popular Elm Tree Park development in Rainworth.

Thoresby Vale

The housebuilder has also installed 11 bat boxes at its sought-after Thoresby Vale development in Edwinstowe. Located close by to Sherwood Forest, the development boasts a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes.

The Hawthorns

Barratt Homes’ development The Hawthorns includes a range of three bedrooms homes, in addition to six bat boxes placed throughout the development in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

For more information about the homes available across Nottinghamshire, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8472, or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8473.