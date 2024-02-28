Nottinghamshire homebuilder invites first-time buyers to exclusive event this weekend
The free event, which will run throughout the weekend (2nd and 3rd March), will give those looking to secure their first homes the chance to receive expert advice on how to secure a new home at the development, with an Independent Financial Adviser present to help.
With some homes ready to move into on the development, and the possibility of first-time buyers getting an on the day qualification to buy a new home, homebuyers could be moving in much sooner than expected.
Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “This event is the perfect opportunity for any first-time buyers considering a move in Nottinghamshire to ask any questions about securing a new home while finding out about the fantastic schemes and deals that are available to them.
“There is no need to book an appointment to attend, and we look forward to meeting anyone who visits Fernwood Village during the event.”
Fernwood Village currently has a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes available to secure, with prices starting from £194,995.
Barratt Homes has a number of offers available at the development, including savings on upgrades, over £25,000 worth of offers on certain property styles, and upgrades included on certain homes.
Fernwood Village is located just over three miles away from Newark town centre, and there is a micropub and coffee shop located on the development. Ideal for commuters, there are convenient road links to the A1, A46 and the A52. The nearby train stations have direct links to London.
For more information about Fernwood Village, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8472 or visit the website.
Alternatively, view the wider range of properties for sale across the county at Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire.