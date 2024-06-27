Nottinghamshire development marks new approach to playgrounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading playground manufacturer ESP Play was able to help Barratt Homes North Midlands as they looked for a creative solution for a major new development.

The Nottinghamshire development consisting of 219 two to four bedroom homes is situated near the village of Edwinstowe and families had already started to move in from early 2022.

Barratt made the decision to prioritise the early installation of high-quality playgrounds to attract families with young children.

Rather than wait until the whole development was occupied, they commissioned playground specialists ESP at around 40 per cent occupancy to allow residents to have access to play facilities. Barratt engaged ESP Play to carry out the work so there was full control over the quality and the timescales.

Andrew Wood, MD of ESP Play, said: “ESP’s full turn key solution means we can take the pain away from developers as they are dealing with one contact throughout the process and we can guarantee the quality, price, completion time and safety of the playground.

“We even ensure that independent safety checks are made so a compliance report is always available within three days of completion. It has become part of the social contract for developers to prioritise playgrounds and it’s great to see this happening.”

Richard Brock, from Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “With a beautiful new development like Edwinstowe, we knew it was vital to make sure homeowners had the best of everything and had it as soon as possible.

“The speedy and efficient service from ESP Play gave us everything we needed from concept to completion with in-house experts in design and engineering always on hand.

“This meant we had an incredibly high quality play area completed on time for families to take full advantage of.”