Nottinghamshire development appeals to ‘rightsizers’

B&DWNM - A typical street scene at Old Mill Farm in Brinsley

A development in Brinsley is drawing attention from first-time buyers and downsizers alike with a mix of three and four bedroom homes available.

David Wilson Homes’ OId Mill Farm development, located off Cordy Lane, offers a range of properties for those looking to get on the housing ladder or move to a more manageable home.

Prices at the development start from £259,995, and one of the homes currently available – the three bedroom Archford style – is ready to move into and benefits from an upgraded kitchen package worth £3,221, and flooring throughout valued at £5,331.

The Archford is designed with an open-plan kitchen and dining area, and French doors leading to the garden. There’s also a separate lounge, and upstairs features a main bedroom with en suite, a second double bedroom, and a third room suitable for use as a home office or nursery. Outside, the property includes parking for two vehicles.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We are seeing strong interest from a variety of buyers at Old Mill Farm, including house hunters looking for a first home, and those looking to downsize.

“With a range of layouts and sizes available, the development caters to a mix of people on different stages of the property ladder.

“We would encourage anyone interested in the development to visit and speak to the Sales Advisers to see which homes and support options are available.”

Set in the countryside, Old Mill Farm is within easy reach of local green spaces including Brinsley Nature Reserve and Felley Woods. Eastwood town centre is less than two miles away, offering access to supermarkets, restaurants, and leisure facilities.

For more information about Old Mill Farm, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8473.

Alternatively, to view the wider range of properties for sale across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire .