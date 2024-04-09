Nottinghamshire developer offers insight into three expertly designed show homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The show homes were expertly designed and styled by well-known interior designers, Show Business Interiors, meaning homebuyers can be assured they will be up to date with the latest trends.

Barratt Homes is welcoming visitors to look at the three bedroom Denby, as well as the Kingsley and Hemsworth, which are both impressive, four bedroom homes, with all properties promising to appeal to a range of buyers.

Diane Coupe, Client Account Manager at Show Business Interiors, said: “The design of these particular house types were influenced not only by floor plans and layouts but also by considerations regarding the area and demographic.

B&DWS - The living room inside the Hemsworth show home at Knights View

“Designers considered the close-knit family community and its connections with the surrounding environment, such as Langold Lake and Country Park. This approach ensured that each house type was tailored uniquely to suit different demographic needs.

“In each show home, we carefully curated colour schemes to enhance the desired atmosphere. Warm neutrals served as the base inside the Denby, complemented by pops of burnt orange and soft blues.

“We opted for a warm neutral base for the Kingsley as well, but juxtaposed with rich palettes blush pink, as well as black and gold accents. In the Hemsworth, light earthy tones dominate the palette, creating a cosy and airy ambience, with warm accents adding depth and character.

“So many aspects of the show homes stood out to us, but one of our favourite rooms was the children’s bedroom inside the Denby. We introduced a unique football goal desk for a playful take on a study zone. Additionally, the skateboarding dog artwork adds a touch of humour to the design.

B&DWS - The kitchen and dining area inside the Kingsley show home at Knights View

“In the Kingsley we implemented clever design elements in the dining area and bedrooms, such as colour blocking, and framed panelling to create points of interest and dynamic visual appeal. These features breathe life into the spaces and add a classy touch.

“We incorporated a paint band and wallpaper-framed headboard in the girls’ bedroom inside the Hemsworth, demonstrating creative zoning techniques and merging youthful vibrancy with a sense of maturity. Pops of colour further enhance the room’s personality in a creative manner.”

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “The way the show homes have been designed showcases that colour schemes in your home can transform the way you feel.

“It’s always exciting to reveal new show homes and we hope these homes at Knights View will help buyers to envisage themselves living there.”

Located in the popular town of Langold, residents at Knights View will benefit from a range of local amenities such as shops, cafés and restaurants. Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ schools are also located nearby.

Commuters will enjoy easy access to surrounding towns and cities including Worksop, Doncaster and Sheffield.

With homes ready to move into from Spring 2024, there are number of schemes are available for those looking to make a move, including deposit boosts to help first time buyers, and the Part Exchange scheme to benefit those looking to sell their current home.

Also, there is the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.