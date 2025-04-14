Nottinghamshire developer highlights new homes overlooking open space

Typical street scene at The Hawthorns

Property seekers in Nottinghamshire searching for elegance and space are being encouraged to visit David Wilson Homes’ The Hawthorns development in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Located on Beck Lane, the development offers a selection of three, four, and five bedroom homes set within over three acres of green space, allowing buyers to secure a brand-new property with stunning views of the local countryside.

Designed with sophistication and practicality in mind, the five bedroom Henley style home is the largest house type available at the development, featuring an expansive layout and views overlooking open space

This detached property is ideal for modern family living, offering an open-plan kitchen and breakfast area, formal dining room, and a lounge – all of which benefit from a bay window or French doors to maximise natural light.

Upstairs, the Henley properties offer four generously sized double bedrooms, with two benefitting from private en suites, alongside a versatile single bedroom, ideal for young children or as a home office for those who work remotely.

The three Henley properties currently available at The Hawthorns boast scenic views of open green spaces, providing residents with a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Our Henley properties not only provide homeowners with a picturesque natural backdrop right on their doorstep, but also offer generous space for family gatherings while ensuring privacy and dedicated areas for relaxation.

“We encourage anyone interested to visit the development, explore the quality and charm of our homes firsthand, and take advantage of our latest offers.”

On selected Henley properties, David Wilson Homes is offering to contribute up to £25,000 towards the home buyer’s deposit, along with an upgraded kitchen worth £4,000 and a flooring package valued at £12,000.

The Hawthorns is ideally located on the outskirts of Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield, providing residents with simple access to an array of amenities, such as a choice of supermarkets, a cinema and various walking routes at King’s Mill Reservoir.

Conveniently for key workers, the development is positioned less than two and a half miles from King’s Mill Hospital, offering hospital employees a straightforward commute.

For more information about The Hawthorns, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.

To view the wider range of properties in the area, visit the website at David Wilson in Nottinghamshire.