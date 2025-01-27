Nottingham show homes launched following bumper buyer interest

Spitfire Homes has opened the doors to two brand new show homes in Radcliffe on Trent, Nottingham.

This comes as Rightmove data reports a 20% jump in national buyer enquiries to estate agents over the Christmas period. Sherbourne represents Spitfire’s first collection of homes in the county and is set to include 280 design-led properties, offering between one and five bedrooms, with first occupations available from Spring 2025.

For the first time, customers can explore two four-bedroom detached show homes at Sherbourne, each boasting Spitfire’s signature specification. Representing the entry-level four-bedroom home at Sherbourne, The Chalfont includes an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, with views out to the rear garden through glazed French doors, as well as a separate living room. Upstairs, the primary bedroom suite benefits from bespoke fitted wardrobes, a standard at Sherbourne, and a contemporary en suite. There are also two other double bedrooms and a fourth ideal as a study or nursery.

The Hartwell show home has been designed to offer a statement ground floor layout that maximises space with two expansive reception rooms, a generous kitchen and dining area, and a separate utility room. Upstairs, the home presents four double bedrooms, including a spacious en suite to the primary and a four-piece family bathroom.

Matt Vincent, Operations Director at Spitfire Homes, said: “We’re very excited to welcome customers to view the impressive new show homes at Sherbourne. With this being our first collection of homes in Nottinghamshire, we’re keen to showcase how our design-led approach is applied to every element of a Spitfire home, and why we have gained a reputation as one of the leading SME homebuilders in the Midlands. We are constantly striving to innovate and push the boundaries of the industry, and Sherbourne is a real testament to that.

“At the centre of Sherbourne is our multi-award-winning Senior Site Manager, Tim O'Toole. Tim has won the coveted NHBC Pride in the Job award for both of his previous Spitfire collections, recognising his unwavering commitment to delivering quality homes and customer satisfaction. We are confident in our ability to create desirable, sustainable places that customers can call home and we would encourage prospective buyers to book an appointment with us today.”

All properties at Sherbourne come equipped with sustainable features and technologies throughout, helping to ensure each home meets the demands of modern life. This includes energy-efficient air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, and electric vehicle charging points, all as standard.

Amy Tillson, Director at Richard Watkinson & Partners, the instructed selling agent at Sherbourne, added: “There have been encouraging signs coming into the new year that suggest prospective buyers are actively seeking a new home early in 2025, something that we haven’t necessarily seen in previous years. With a vibrant community, a range of local amenities, beautiful green spaces and easy access to the Nottingham city centre, Radcliffe on Trent has something for everyone and provides an ideal setting for families and individuals seeking a balanced lifestyle.”