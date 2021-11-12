It’s a two-bedroom apartment on Bowne Street, not far from the town centre, that is available for £64,950 with estate agents Just Move.

Cash buyers only are invited to take a look at the unfurnished ground-floor flat, but Just Move says it is “one not to be missed”, especially as there is no upward chain.

Of course, landlords might also be interested, with a view to renting it on.

Largely open plan with gas central-heating and an EPC rating of C, the flat consists of an entrance hall that leads to a lounge/diner and kitchen area. An inner hallway guides you towards two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The outside entrance is through a communal door, protected by a secure intercom system, and there is one parking space available.

Check out our photo gallery and visit the Zoopla website here for full details before giving Just Move a call to arrange a viewing.

1. Positive first impressions As you walk in to the apartment via the entrance hall, first impressions are sure to be positive. You meet the open-plan lounge/kitchen, which is bright and spacious. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Compact kitchen The kitchen area is compact, but boasts a range of high-level and low-level cupboards with worktops over, a sink basin with mixer taps and a linoleum floor. There is a window to the side of the flat. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Pleasant lounge This photo shows how the kitchen (left) opens out to the lounge. It is a pleasant space, with patio doors, carpeted flooring and a double radiator. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Patio doors Here is the first bedroom, which has patio doors to the side of the building. The floor is carpeted and the room has plenty of warmth thanks to a double radiator. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales