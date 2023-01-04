Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

24 Hazel Drive, Walton: Single-storey rear extension.

18 Challands Way, Hasland: First floor extension over existing garage.

44 Levens Way, Newbold: Two-storey and single-storey rear extension and single-storey side extension.

86 Walton Road, Walton: Rear extension and decking.

8 Myrtle Grove, Hollingwood: Single-storey rear extension.

1 Stanier Court, Hasland: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension.

Morgans, 1 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels: Change of use of former beauty room to restaurant waiting room.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

12 Westwood Close, Inkersall: Single-storey side extension and garage conversion to additional bedroom. Conditional permission.

Walton Hospital, Whitecotes Lane, Walton: Internal and external remodelling to existing mental health in-patient ward including replacement windows and doors, new link corridor and landscaping to inner courtyard. Conditional permission.

Dunston Inn, Dunston Lane, Newbold: Single-storey extension to existing shop. Conditional permission.

40 Newbold Back Lane, Chesterfield: Additional storey first floor extension over existing garage and change existing flat roof over garage/porch to pitched roof. Timber cladding to porch and garage front/side elevations. Refused.

Dunston Farm Buildings to north east of Farmhouse, Dunston Hall, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Repair of Listed former farm outbuildings associated with Dunston Hall, including repairs to external and internal walls, roofs, floors, windows and doors. The insertion of a contemporary steel framework to provide necessary structural support. Conditional permission.

122 Newbridge Lane, Old Whittington: Single-storey detached garage and workshop. Refused.

Upper Close, 17 Somersall Lane, Somersall: Demolition of the existing conservatory and erection of a replacement single-storey side extension and a single-storey east front/side extension. Timber fencing, raised terracing and associated landscaping works. Conditional permission.

1a-1b South Street North, New Whittington: Change of use and alterations from barber shop to a two-bedroom flat. Refused.

Dunston Hall, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Alteration and conversion of existing outbuilding to create a new ancillary function room associated with the use of Dunston Hall as a holiday let and wedding venue. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

5 Summerfield Road, Dronfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and proposed new rear extension. Existing roof height to be raised and attic converted to form en-suite bedroom. Existing garage to be sub-divided to form store area and office.

Moor Grange, Doehole Lane, Brackenfield: Conversion of barn to dwelling.

124 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Construction of two dwellings.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

52 Gomersal Lane, Dronfield: Proposed garage to front of property. Conditional permission.

Deerbrooks Lodge, Horsleygate Lane, Holmesfield: Construction of detached garage. Refused.

11 Holmley Bank, Dronfield: Ground floor extension to rear of house in place of existing conservatory. Conditional permission.

58 Green Lane, Dronfield: Demolish conservatory and replace with a part single-storey and part two-storey rear extension, addition of new porch, alteration of fenestration and external landscaping works to boundary. Conditional permission.

29 Falcon Road, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

Hilltop Sports and Social Club, Longacre Road, Dronfield: Single-storey extension on the south side of the building, with reconstituted stone cladding and a flat roof. Conditional permission.

60 Windwhistle Drive, Grassmoor: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

8 Old Hall Close, Pilsley: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

6 Pilsley Road, Danesmoor: Two-storey rear and two-storey side extension.

Conditional permission.

High Moor Farm, Cinder Lane, Killamarsh: Conversion of a pair of semi-detached dwellings to be converted into one dwelling with external material alterations and roof extension. Refused.

