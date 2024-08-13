The upshot was an amazing, modern family home that is now one of the most attractive, and expensive, on the market in the Ashfield area.
A price of £700,000 has been attached by Kimberley-based estate agents Watsons to the four-bedroom house that is located within a secure and exclusive development of executive properties, accessed via electric gates, on Pines Close.
It boasts superior fixtures and fittings throughout, such as oak doors and an oak staircase, Italian porcelain tiled floors with underfloor heating, ‘panoramic’ doors that allow natural light to flood in, an orangery with a Fatra roof and two sky lanterns and a high-spec, fitted kitchen, with granite worktops, top-end Neff appliances and even a gin bar.
The four double bedrooms upstairs, accessed via a spectacular gallery landing, include a master with dressing room and en suite, a second shared en suite and a family bathroom that oozes luxury.
Outside, a driveway with off-street parking space for four vehicles leads to a detached double garage, while a landscaped rear garden includes a turf lawn, trees, plants, shrubs and an Indian stone paved patio area with outdoor lighting, external power sockets and water supply.
To top everything off, it is close to local schools, amenities and excellent transport links, and there is no upward chain involved in the sale.
For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.
