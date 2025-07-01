Newark housebuilder donates to primary school’s summer fayre

Allison Homes East, a regional housebuilder providing new homes in Fernwood, has donated £100 to Claypole CofE Primary School’s upcoming summer fayre.

On Friday 4th July, from 4pm to 7pm, the school’s Parents/Teachers/Friends Association (PTFA) is hosting a free-to-attend summer fayre for families and community members to enjoy. At the event, attendees will be able to partake in fairground games, a tombola and a raffle, and enjoy maypole and country dancing performances from the school children.

To support the PTFA, Allison Homes East has donated a £100 voucher to be given away as a raffle prize.

The donation comes as Allison Homes East’s Kings Meadow development is just two miles away from Claypole CofE Primary School. This is the second time the housebuilder has offered its support, following a sponsorship which enabled the school to purchase a brand-new sports kit.

Image of a previous summer fayre

Louise, Claypole CofE Primary School’s PTFA Secretary, said: “We’re so grateful to Allison Homes for their generous support once again – their £100 voucher will make a fantastic raffle prize and go a long way in helping us raise vital funds that go towards enriching experiences for the children of Claypole School.”

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our relationship with Claypole CofE Primary School and supporting the 2025 summer fayre.

“The PTFA’s work and fundraising is a hugely important, helping to improve the children’s education. We hope that this year’s summer fayre raises a great amount and that everyone who attends has a wonderful time.”

Located off Great North Road, just three miles away from Newark, Kings Meadow consists of a stunning range of three, four and five bedroom homes, perfect for those seeking the peace and quiet of village life, but who don’t want to miss out on the fun and excitement of a thriving town.

Image of maypole at previous summer fayre

Newark is home to all the amenities of a city, as well as a host of hidden gems that can only be found there. For example, residents can enjoy a drink at The Barge floating pub or see a show at The Palace Theatre.

For families there are plenty of primary and secondary schools nearby, and commuters are provided with easy transport links to Newark, Nottingham and London.

To find out more about Kings Meadow, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/kings-meadow/ or call 01636 233225. The marketing suite is open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.