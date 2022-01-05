New year's resolutions to move home help housing market end year with bang

The property market between Boxing Day and the new year was the busiest on record for home-mover activity, according to Rightmove

For the UK’s leading property website, Rightmove, reported the busiest festive period on record for home-mover activity.

Buyer demand was up 23 per cent, compared to the same period the previous year, as many people made it their new year’s resolution to move home.

It all started on Boxing Day when the number of new sellers coming to market shot up by 21 per cent, making it the highest number Rightmove has ever seen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rightmove also recorded its busiest ever Boxing Day for visits to its website and apps. And then Thursday, December 30, just before the New Year’s Eve celebrations, became the busiest day since last May for people asking estate agents to come out and value their home.

Tim Bannister, the company’s director of property data, said: “Boxing Day traditionally signals the start of activity ramping up as people turn their attention from turkey and trimmings to their plans for 2022.

"Activity is set to increase further as January unfolds and people start to settle down into a routine after the festive holiday.

“Despite the frenzied market activity we saw throughout 2021, we recorded even higher levels of buyer demand in the period between Boxing Day and the new year, driven by a sustained desire to get on and move.

“Not only this, but the increased number of new homes up for sale on Boxing Day compared to last year also signalled a new group of sellers coming to market who have made it their new year’s resolution to move in 2022.

"This group may have held back last year due to the frantic market but are now seeing it as their time to take action. They have taken advantage of the high number of prospective buyers searching for their next home over the holidays.

“This, coupled with the number of would-be sellers getting in touch with an agent to value their home, suggests more property choice for buyers.

"However, with buyer demand high, we’d recommend getting in touch with a local estate agent to book a viewing as soon as you see a property that could end up being the one for you.”