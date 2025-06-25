NEW TO THE MARKET: 11 of the best new properties for sale in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Kate Mason
Published 25th Jun 2025, 09:00 BST
From farmhouses to family homes – we’ve found some of the best new buys in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.

If you’re in the market for a new home or simply fancy a peek at some of the hottest properties in the region then scroll away.

Ranging in price from £1.5m to £330,000 – Which one is your favourite?

Welcome to the epitome of luxury living at this stunning six-bedroom executive property, nestled on a sprawling nine-acre oasis brought to you by Newton Fallowell. This majestic estate offers an unparalleled combination of elegance, comfort, and natural beauty, making it the perfect retreat for those with a taste for the extraordinary.

2. 6 bed detached, Mansfield Road, Papplewick - £1,500,000

Welcome to the epitome of luxury living at this stunning six-bedroom executive property, nestled on a sprawling nine-acre oasis brought to you by Newton Fallowell. This majestic estate offers an unparalleled combination of elegance, comfort, and natural beauty, making it the perfect retreat for those with a taste for the extraordinary. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
An extremely unique opportunity to buy this individual, absolutely stunning property that you rarely see on the property market. Dating back to circa 1890, The Old Vicarage is a magnificent period property nestled in the heart of the Derbyshire village of Tibshelf. Proudly positioned and beautifully restored, this former vicarage retains a wealth of original Victorian features while offering superb modern comforts throughout.

3. 6 bed detached, High Street, Tibshelf, Derbyshire - £1,400,000

An extremely unique opportunity to buy this individual, absolutely stunning property that you rarely see on the property market. Dating back to circa 1890, The Old Vicarage is a magnificent period property nestled in the heart of the Derbyshire village of Tibshelf. Proudly positioned and beautifully restored, this former vicarage retains a wealth of original Victorian features while offering superb modern comforts throughout. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This wonderfully characterful four-bedroom farmhouse exudes charm and timeless elegance, seamlessly blending original period features with modern comforts. Complemented by a beautifully converted barn annex, this unique residence offers versatile living space ideal for multigenerational living, guest accommodation, or even a private workspace.

4. 6 bed detached, Main Street, Blidworth, Mansfield - £895,000

This wonderfully characterful four-bedroom farmhouse exudes charm and timeless elegance, seamlessly blending original period features with modern comforts. Complemented by a beautifully converted barn annex, this unique residence offers versatile living space ideal for multigenerational living, guest accommodation, or even a private workspace. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
