NEW TO THE MARKET: 11 of the best new properties for sale in Mansfield and Ashfield

If you’re in the market for a new home or simply fancy a peek at some of the hottest properties in the region then scroll away.
Ranging in price from £1.5m to £330,000 – Which one is your favourite?
1. New properties
Check out some of the best new properties on the market Photo: Zoopla
2. 6 bed detached, Mansfield Road, Papplewick - £1,500,000
Welcome to the epitome of luxury living at this stunning six-bedroom executive property, nestled on a sprawling nine-acre oasis brought to you by Newton Fallowell. This majestic estate offers an unparalleled combination of elegance, comfort, and natural beauty, making it the perfect retreat for those with a taste for the extraordinary. Photo: Zoopla
3. 6 bed detached, High Street, Tibshelf, Derbyshire - £1,400,000
An extremely unique opportunity to buy this individual, absolutely stunning property that you rarely see on the property market. Dating back to circa 1890, The Old Vicarage is a magnificent period property nestled in the heart of the Derbyshire village of Tibshelf. Proudly positioned and beautifully restored, this former vicarage retains a wealth of original Victorian features while offering superb modern comforts throughout. Photo: Zoopla
4. 6 bed detached, Main Street, Blidworth, Mansfield - £895,000
This wonderfully characterful four-bedroom farmhouse exudes charm and timeless elegance, seamlessly blending original period features with modern comforts. Complemented by a beautifully converted barn annex, this unique residence offers versatile living space ideal for multigenerational living, guest accommodation, or even a private workspace. Photo: Zoopla
