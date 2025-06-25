NEW TO THE MARKET: 11 of the best new properties for sale in Mansfield and Ashfield

3 . 6 bed detached, High Street, Tibshelf, Derbyshire - £1,400,000

An extremely unique opportunity to buy this individual, absolutely stunning property that you rarely see on the property market. Dating back to circa 1890, The Old Vicarage is a magnificent period property nestled in the heart of the Derbyshire village of Tibshelf. Proudly positioned and beautifully restored, this former vicarage retains a wealth of original Victorian features while offering superb modern comforts throughout. Photo: Zoopla