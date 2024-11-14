NEW PROPERTIES: 11 of the best new homes to hit the market in Mansfield this week

By Kate Mason
Published 14th Nov 2024
If you’re in the market for a new home or perhaps an investment property we’ve rounded up some of the best new buys to hit the market in Mansfield this week.

From bargain buys with potential to add value to turn key new builds here are a selection of homes sure to get you booking a viewing.

These are 11 houses to hit the market this week in Mansfield, which one is your favourite?

Occupying a generous plot within a sought after residential area stands this incredible four bedroom family home. Offering a versatile internal layout with a large garden to match, this detached property has immediate kerb appeal and is sure to be the perfect family home.

2. 4 bed detached house, Goldfinch Close, Mansfield, £240,000

Occupying a generous plot within a sought after residential area stands this incredible four bedroom family home. Offering a versatile internal layout with a large garden to match, this detached property has immediate kerb appeal and is sure to be the perfect family home. Photo: Zoopla

Simply beautiful is the only way to describe this stunning four bedroom semi detached character home. Situated on the extremely sought after Terrace Road in Mansfield, close to the Town Centre and occupying a wonderfully sized plot, this superb property not only offers a spacious, well laid out interior but also a beautifully landscaped exterior.

3. 4 bed semi-detached, Terrace Road, Mansfield, £285,000

Simply beautiful is the only way to describe this stunning four bedroom semi detached character home. Situated on the extremely sought after Terrace Road in Mansfield, close to the Town Centre and occupying a wonderfully sized plot, this superb property not only offers a spacious, well laid out interior but also a beautifully landscaped exterior. Photo: Zoopla

This extended property boasts five bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms. This detached home is perfectly placed in a sought after location and is a welcoming family home and perfect for entertaining family and friends.

4. 5 bed detached house, Beechdale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, £325,000

This extended property boasts five bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms. This detached home is perfectly placed in a sought after location and is a welcoming family home and perfect for entertaining family and friends. Photo: Zoopla

