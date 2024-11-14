NEW PROPERTIES: 11 of the best new homes to hit the market in Mansfield this week

3 . 4 bed semi-detached, Terrace Road, Mansfield, £285,000

Simply beautiful is the only way to describe this stunning four bedroom semi detached character home. Situated on the extremely sought after Terrace Road in Mansfield, close to the Town Centre and occupying a wonderfully sized plot, this superb property not only offers a spacious, well laid out interior but also a beautifully landscaped exterior. Photo: Zoopla