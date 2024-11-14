NEW PROPERTIES: 11 of the best new homes to hit the market in Mansfield this week

From bargain buys with potential to add value to turn key new builds here are a selection of homes sure to get you booking a viewing.
1. For sale
2. 4 bed detached house, Goldfinch Close, Mansfield, £240,000
Occupying a generous plot within a sought after residential area stands this incredible four bedroom family home. Offering a versatile internal layout with a large garden to match, this detached property has immediate kerb appeal and is sure to be the perfect family home. Photo: Zoopla
3. 4 bed semi-detached, Terrace Road, Mansfield, £285,000
Simply beautiful is the only way to describe this stunning four bedroom semi detached character home. Situated on the extremely sought after Terrace Road in Mansfield, close to the Town Centre and occupying a wonderfully sized plot, this superb property not only offers a spacious, well laid out interior but also a beautifully landscaped exterior. Photo: Zoopla
4. 5 bed detached house, Beechdale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, £325,000
This extended property boasts five bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms. This detached home is perfectly placed in a sought after location and is a welcoming family home and perfect for entertaining family and friends. Photo: Zoopla
