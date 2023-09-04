New homes bid for development hotspot near Eastwood and Kimberley
A developer wants to build five detached houses on a site used to store building materials near Eastwood and Kimberley.
An application for outline planning permission for the land off Parkside Close, Codnor Park, Ironville has been submitted to Amber Valley Council.
An agent for the applicant Sean Fields, of St Mary’s Walk, Jacksdale, states the scheme has been designed to complement an approved development for two pairs of semi-detached houses on adjacent land. The site is also next to a proposed residential development of 50 dwellings.