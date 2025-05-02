New development launching in Killamarsh this May

DSC04015-HDR - Forge Green will bring 141 homes to Killamarsh

Harron Homes will open the doors to its newest development, Forge Green, with the launch of a marketing suite in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, on 10th May 2025.

The development will bring 141 elegantly designed two to five-bedroom homes to the area, making use of 45 acres of regenerated land on the edge of the village. Each home is thoughtfully designed for modern living, with air source heat pumps and electric car chargers included as standard.

Forge Green offers a diverse range of homes to meet local needs, and Harron Homes will contribute approximately £350,000 to support sports facilities, education, and healthcare within the community.

Ideal for first-time buyers and growing families, the development offers excellent commuter links to Sheffield, Chesterfield, and Rotherham, thanks to its proximity to the M1. Residents will also enjoy easy access to Rother Valley Country Park, as well as nearby attractions like Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park, Crystal Peaks shopping centre, and the Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park.

With a population of just under 10,000, Killamarsh has a strong community spirit and a bustling village centre filled with independent shops and cafes.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said “This is an exciting opportunity to create a variety of homes suited for a range of house-hunters in the area.

“With such a broad selection of stunning homes there really is something for everyone, so be sure to book an appointment with our sales team as early as possible!”

Forge Green can be found at Green Lane, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, S21 1BD. For more information call 01143 215083 or visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/derbyshire/forge-green/