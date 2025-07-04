New Brinsley housing development appealing to 'rightsizers'

A new housing development in Brinsley is drawing attention from first-time buyers and downsizers alike with a mix of three and four bedroom homes available.

David Wilson Homes’ OId Mill Farm development, located off Cordy Lane, offers a range of properties for those looking to get on the housing ladder or move to a more manageable home with prices at the development starting from £259,995.

Martyn Parker, sales director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We are seeing strong interest from a variety of buyers at Old Mill Farm, including house hunters looking for a first home, and those looking to downsize.

“With a range of layouts and sizes available, the development caters to a mix of people on different stages of the property ladder.

Houses on the Old Mill Farm development in Brinsley. Photo: Submitted

“We would encourage anyone interested in the development to visit and speak to the sales advisers to see which homes and support options are available.”

For more information, visit dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev-001096-old-mill-farm/ or call 033 33558473.