New bridge draws first-time buyer to Nottingham waterside home

A 24-year-old first-time buyer has shared her home buying experience after Nottingham’s new pedestrian and cycle bridge across the Trent drew her to a stylish new waterside development.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Rebekah Johnson, a project accountant for technology giant Siemens, is the first occupant of a property in the second phase of building at Pelham Waterside NG2.

The first-time buyer has now shared her experience of buying her first home at Nottingham’s newest riverside community, being built along the banks of the River Trent.

Rebekah said: “I had preconceived ideas about new-build homes based on my initial visits to other sites around the city. However, as soon as I saw the homes at Pelham Waterside, I knew a property here was for me – the houses and apartments just stood out.”

Rebekah Johnson with Anna Campbell, head of sales at Pelham Homes

The development in the NG2 Waterside Regeneration Zone is in phase two of construction. In this phase, there are 12 houses and 22 one- and two-bedroom apartments being built.

The buildings have been architecturally designed specifically for the site and include two- and three- storey houses with a choice of two, three and four bedrooms.

Rebekah, who has moved from Rothley, in Leicestershire, to Nottingham - closer to her wider family network – took ownership of a three-bedroom end terrace at the development when it was completed last month.

While she had previously believed that a new-build property wasn’t for her, she said her preconceptions were changed when visiting Pelham Waterside.

“I would have previously said I don’t really like new builds, but I just love these,” she said. “These homes are really different and unique in design.

“When I first viewed, the sun was streaming in through the big windows, and I knew it was right for me.

“Compared to other properties I had viewed, I've got so much space in the house, plenty of storage, plus I have a partial river view. Another massive attraction is the parking - I've got two parking spaces.”

Buying a first home at just 24 years old could be daunting as well as a costly exercise, with funding a deposit being the first hurdle.

Rebekah said she was luckily able to fund this with inheritance money and, with good financial advice, was able to secure the right mortgage for her circumstances.

Mortgage advice and an insight into borrowing amounts based on income and saved deposit are available to arrange through the development team and the selling agent William H Brown.

Once finances were in place, Rebekah said: “The buying process was easy. As a first-time buyer there was no chain, so my completion journey was stress-free.

“Buying a new home also meant that I was able to watch the development evolve and chose certain elements of the finish in my home, including choosing carpets and hard flooring. I would definitely buy a Pelham Home again and would recommend the developer.”

Emma Matthews, new homes sales and marketing executive at William H Brown, said: “Some 75 per cent of the homes at this fabulous development have now sold.

“Buyers just love the generous room sizes, and the fact that some homes have views of the river too. Rebekah is the first person to complete their sale on phase two, and she is clearly delighted with her purchase and the ease of the buying process.”

As well as being “wowed” by the homes, the novice buyer said the location, combined with its close proximity to the city’s new pedestrian and cycle bridge, was “a huge draw” as it opened up and added further opportunities and attractions to the stunning location.

Pelham Waterside is close to the city centre in one direction and Nottingham Racecourse and Colwick Country Park in the other direction.

Work on the city’s latest project, the new Waterside Bridge across the River Trent, is currently in progress with a nearby warehouse demolished to make space to assemble the bridge and for a crane to lift it into place. When complete, the pedestrian and cycle bridge will provide a new route into Lady Bay and West Bridgford.

Rebekah said: “I love West Bridgford and being close to the City Ground. With the new bridge under construction, it is going to be the perfect location.”

Anna Campbell, head of sales at Pelham Homes, said: “This is such a unique development. Its proximity to water and parkland provides a lifestyle synonymous with mindfulness, wellbeing and comfort. And yet, it is so close to the city and all its facilities and hustle and bustle.

"Buyer feedback has already endorsed the location, and the new bridge will be another huge boost.”

Remaining homes for sale include two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses and two-bedroom apartments. All have parking, and some have river views. Flooring and white goods are included.

House prices range from £325k to £435K. Apartments are priced between £260 and £435k.

For more details about Pelham Waterside, in Trent Lane, Nottingham, visit: Pelham Waterside or call selling agents William H Brown on (0115) 938 5062.